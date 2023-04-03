‘M*A*S*H’ Star Loretta Swit Once Revealed ‘Hot Lips’ Was Her Most Challenging Role

Loretta Swit is probably best known for he role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H, and she has the accolades to prove it. But she once admitted that the persona was so different from her real-life personality that playing the part was incredibly challenging.

The actress sat down with The Wichita Eagle in 1978 and discussed her now-infamous character. At the time, the series had been on the air for six years, and it would run another five years.

Hot Lips played the straight-laced woman to several of the more quirky characters. The nurse was serious but knew how to have fun, and she formed deep, meaningful bonds with the rest of the 4077th.

By the time M*A*S*H closed, Loretta Swit had collected two Primetime Emmys and eight more nominations because she made her job look easy. But as she told the publication, Hot Lips was not such a simple role.

“She’s the most difficult character I’ve ever taken on,” she admitted, per MeTV. “The most difficult part of her is that she’s humorless, although the viewers find her funny. She’s [heavy], but with redeeming qualities. She’s human and humane, and I try to justify her outrageous behavior by being the best nurse in Korea.”

Loretta Swit Details How She Formed Her Character’s Persona

When Swit took on the role, she wasn’t thrilled with her “Hot Lips” image. The actress felt that the nickname and major sex appeal vibes were to demeaning. So she put great effort into building the Maj. into a more complex person.

In the end, she created one of the most lasting and beloved classic TV characters in history. However, that character was vastly different than herself.

“I’m somewhere between age 30 and death,” she noted. “I’m in the business of illusion. When I started M*A*S*H, I was really too young for the role. I don’t want my age known because it could hurt. I think most actors keep themselves fit and well, and should be cast that way.”

“I’m not like Margaret,” she continued. “The only familiarity I have is that I’ve played her for so long. I’m an actress, so I found things about the character. I can’t say I draw from experience. There are certain traits in Margaret I’ve taken from people I know.”