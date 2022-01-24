‘M*A*S*H’ Was So Popular It Had Its Own Themed Beer in the 1980s

Ah, beer. It seems to always be there when you need it. In the 1980s, folks were treated to an official M*A*S*H-themed beer.

Now, novelty beer is something that has been around for a long time. Before the days of microbrews and artisanal blends, there were novel cans. There are a lot of beers that allude to pop culture references or to shows. However, this was officially licensed. On Beer Can Appreciation Day it is only right we talk about it.

Up against the likes of Billy Beer and the JR Beer from Dallas, the M*A*S*H beer had some tough competition. It took a while for the show to get onto the beer game. The show ended in 1983 and the beer didn’t come out until the 1980s. So, it was towards the end of the series.

While Hawkeye, Trapper, and the gang were dedicated to the gin and the still it came from in The Swamp, beer was often on the show. From the officer’s club in the camp to Rosie’s Bar. Beer bottles were always on the tables and bar tops. Check out the Instagram post below from MeTV and see a real camo can of that “premium quality” beer.

The 4077th was a fixture in pop culture for a long time. When the show aired its finale episode, over 125 million viewers tuned in. Now, that is special. The camo is a bit bright and nontraditional. The yellow font is, of course, reminiscent of what was on the show.

Brewed out of Fort Wayne, Indiana by the Falstaff Brewing Corporation, these beers didn’t last too long. Somewhere out there, you know someone has a six-pack intact hanging on a wall somewhere.

‘M*A*S*H’ What Happened With Father Mulcahy’s Temporary Exit?

When you think of M*A*S*H there are so many great characters that come to mind. Hawkeye, Trapper, BJ Honeycut, Radar, Col Henry Blake, Margaret Houlihan, Frank, and so many more. However, Father Francis Mulcahy was one of the best parts of the entire show. Funny, kind, and always looking to get at the humanity of those around him.

Played by William Christopher, Mulcahy was a regular fixture on the show throughout the series. However, there was a time when Christopher had to leave the show for a short time period. During that time, he had been diagnosed with hepatitis. It almost killed him. However, he did eventually recover and thankfully had a spot at the 4077th waiting for him.

There are so many great stories from M*A*S*H over the years. Beer, the characters, the behind-the-scenes relationships, all of it. The military-themed show will always be a piece of TV history.