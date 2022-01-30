‘Matlock’ Nearly Had a Spinoff Starring George Peppard and Tracy Nelson

We all know that Andy Griffith is often associated with his namesake sitcom series The Andy Griffith Show. However, many classic television fans also know that Griffith took the airwaves by storm years after The Andy Griffith Show went off the air in the popular courtroom drama, Matlock. The charming series features Griffith showing off his famous “Andy Griffith” humor as the folksy and sometimes stubbornly cantankerous Ben Matlock amid the backdrop of a courtroom drama. Joining Griffith in the series is a memorable menagerie of characters, rounding out the delightful series.

Among the characters joining Andy Griffith in the series was Tracy Nelson who portrays one of Ben Matlock’s family friends, Jessie. In a season eight episode of Matlock titled The P.I., Jessie tells Matlock that she is relocating to Los Angeles. Matlock then tells Jessie that her estranged father resides in the area, and they could connect when she arrives in southern California.

Then, the episode takes a detour from Matlock, following Jessie as she locates her father, Max who is portrayed by former A-Team star George Peppard. Jessie learns that Max works as a private investigator and she decides to help him on his current case. And, much like the premise of Matlock, Jessie and Max set out to find the real killer. Ultimately proving the innocence of their client.

‘Matlock’ Spinoff Featuring Former A-Team Star Didn’t Make It To the Airwaves

This episode operated as a pilot for the Matlock spin-off which would follow Jessie and Max as a private detective duo. Each episode would feature the two as they solved mysteries while getting to know each other a little better. However, this series didn’t get very far as George Peppard passed away before the series could get off the ground. The episode originally aired on March 3, 1994. This was just two months before George Peppard died of pneumonia. Making Peppard’s appearance as Max the private eye on Matlock his final television role.

Matlock first aired on NBC from March 3, 1986, until May 8, 1992. The series then moved to ABC for three more years airing from November 5, 1992, until May 7, 1995. The series follows Ben Matlock as he works tirelessly to defend his clients in court cases. Cases usually include a case of murder. The Georgia attorney is known for his unique style of investigation, as well as an unusually keen eye. Matlock is often finding clues that were missed in the initial investigations.

The Tracy Nelson and George Peppard spin-off may not have come to fruition. However, the popular courtroom drama did inspire another series along the way. In Matlock’s first season William Conrad, formerly of the original Gunsmoke radio series, portrayed District Attorney James L. McShane. This character inspired Conrad’s Jason “Fatman” McCabe character in Jake and the Fatman.