‘Matlock’ Reboot Adds Jason Ritter to Cast

The upcoming Matlock reboot has signed Jason Ritter to its already star-studded cast.

Variety reported today that the actor will play Julian, the son of the law firm’s head. While he was born with privilege, connection, and wealth, he finds a deserving place in the firm. The publication explains Julias as “Diligent and persistent with a lot to prove.”

“He’s at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career,” it continues. “He always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life.”

Jason Ritter is the son of the late classic TV great, John Ritter. He has starred in several major series such as Raising Dion and A Million Little Things. He also earned Emmy nominations for roles in Parenthood and Tales of Titans.

On the big screen, Ritter appeared in You’re Not You, About Alex, and he voiced a role in Frozen II.

In Matlock, The 43-year-old joins Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Leah Lewis as Sarah, and David Del Rio as Billy.

According to the official logline, the story follows Madeline as she gets back into the workforce after taking a long break from her career. While she was highly successful in her younger years, she has to navigate a new generation after she lands a job with a well-respected firm.

However, finding her footing proves easy for the “brilliant” and cunning attorney. In the episodes, she will “expose corruption from within” using her “unassuming demeanor and wily tactics.”

The ‘Matlock’ Reboot is one of Four Series in the Franchise

The series, of course, finds inspiration from the series by the same name that aired from 1986 until 1992 on NBC and then from late 1992 until 1995 on ABC.

Andy Griffith starred as the original Matlock. During that time, he helped the series notch five Grammy nominations and one win. Griffith reprised his character twice in 1997 for Diagnosis Murder.

Diagnosis Murder is one of two other spinoffs in the Matlock universe. The first, titled Jake and the Fatman, came in 1987 and aired for five years on CBS. It put James L. McShane as William Conrad and Joe Penny as Paul Baron in the leads. Both were made famous by Griffith’s hit.

That series created Dr. Mark Sloan, played by Dick Van Dyke, and he spun into Diagnosis: Murder, which aired for an impressive nine years on CBS.

As of yet, there is no news on when the newest Matlock series will drop.