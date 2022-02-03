‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude.

And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.

Barbeau probably can’t imagine what her TV life would have been without Arthur. Maude, the character and the show, was ground-breaking. Arthur was a strong, middle-aged, opinionated woman who didn’t need a man to take care of her.

“She was the best,” Barbeau told Get Out magazine about Arthur. “It was my first television show, I’d never done television before. I’d only done stage up until then. It wasn’t until a couple years that we were into Maude that I started doing other television movies and, yes, I realized how truly incredible she was. She was the most giving, loving actor and the most professional. She set the tone for the whole show.

“I know I told her later, but at the time I just took it for granted. We were all going to show up and do the work the best we could, and do what was best for the show. But she really set that tone. You don’t always get that so I was very, very fortunate. And I loved her.”

Bill Macy, Bea Arthur and Adrienne Barbeau (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Barbeau played Carol Traynor, the adult, divorced daughter on Maude. She also was raising a child. And like mother, like daughter. Carol also was a liberal feminist.

Maude and her family were introduced in an All in the Family episode in December 1971. The episode was Cousin Maude’s Visit. And Maude was there to help her cousin, Edith, care for the flu-stricken Archie and son-in-law Mike. Arthur was in a second All in the Family episode in March 1972. In the episode, they all travel to Mexico for Carol’s wedding. But in this episode, which was a back door pilot for Maude, Barbeau didn’t play Carol. She joined the cast when it premiered in September 1972.

Barbeau and Arthur reunited for an interview in 2007 on The View. Arthur died of cancer two years later.

“I don’t want to say she was like a surrogate mom, because we were more like close friends,” Barbeau told Closer Weekly in a 2019 interview “She made the best chicken salad you could imagine! She was really a homebody. What she cared about most were her children and her dogs and being at home.”

Arthur won an Emmy for Maude in 1977. It was one of her five nominations for the show. Then 11 years later, Arthur won a second Emmy for Golden Girls.