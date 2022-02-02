‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Discussed How Her Creativity Found Another Outlet

Most people know Adrienne Barbeau for her role on “Maude.” However, the creative’s talents span far beyond just acting on the small screen. In a 2008 interview with Den of Geek, the star revealed how her creative spirit led her to an unexpected new hobby.

In addition to her acting credits, Barbeau is also an author. She published her first book in 2006, titled “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.” The memoir grabbed its title from a song Rizzo sings in “Grease,” who Barbeau portrayed on stage in the original Broadway musical. After writing the autobiography, Barbeau ventured into the world of horror fiction.

“There’s a part of it that I love, and some of that is not being dependent upon anyone else for my creativity,” Barbeau told Den of Geek about writing. “I don’t have to wait for the script to come, I don’t have to wait for the offer to come in or for the money to be raised,” she shared with a laugh. So it’s wonderful just to be able to get up in the morning and get the kids to school, and then come back and sit down and trying to fashion something that didn’t exist before.”

A Writing Class Started it All for Adrienne Barbeau

Barbeau never set out to be a writer, but a writing class she took for fun ended up changing that.

“I’m sure in the back of my mind I thought that [taking this writing class] was a way to meet some new friends,” she told Pop Entertainment. “But if you start taking a writing class, you have to bring in homework assignments. So I just started writing about things that had happened to me in my career or growing up that I thought might be funny or interesting to other people.”

Barbeau wrote stories about things she encountered throughout her career as an actress, including a time when she worked with trained rats on a low-budget horror movie. According to Barbeau, the trained rats would only eat things that smelled like fish. When the film crew needed shots of the rats on Barbeau’s body, they would cover her in fish heads.

The actress had plenty of material to choose from for these writing assignments, and it caught the attention of her teacher.

‘Maude’ Star Continues to Write Today

“I swear, it never crossed my mind that anybody taught writing, unless they were in a school situation, and they were teaching grammar and sentence structure. I didn’t think you could learn to write… Figured you were either born Stephen King or you’re not.” She continued, “After about six months of writing these little pastiches and these homework assignments, the teacher said, ‘you know, you’ve got a book here. You need to get an agent and see if you can make a sale.’”

Soon after, the Sacramento native added “author” to her list of accomplishments. Adrienne Barbeau’s newest book, “Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All” will release on July 7th, 2022. The book tells the history of the original “Grease” production. Director Tom Moore and Producer Ken Waissman co-authored the book as well.