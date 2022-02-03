‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Talks About Her Children’s Place in Her Life

Maude actress Adrienne Barbeau may have a long and successful career in film. But her most cherished accomplishment is her family.

“The most important things in my life are my children and my family and my friends,” she told Get Out magazine in 2020. “The career comes second….or third or fourth…or someplace down there.

The 76-year-old star has appeared in over 150 productions and has won a couple of awards along the way. And though she considers herself blessed for being a Hollywood celebrity, It’s just a job. She knows what’s really important in life.

“I am very proud of the fact that I’ve been able to support myself my entire life doing something I love to do … I wanted to earn a living as an actress. I’ve been able to do that, but what’s most important are my kids.”

The ‘Maude’ Actress Is Also an Accomplished Author

Being a creative soul, Adrienne Barbeau also ventured out into the world of writing.

In 2006, she published her first book, There Are Worse Things I Could Do, which is a memoir. The name came from a line that Rizzo sings in Grease because Barbeau played her part in the original Broadway musical.

After her writing debut, the Maude actress moved on to fiction and has since published several books that fall into the crime and horror genres.

Some of her most famous stories come from the Vampyres of Hollywood trilogy that she co-wrote with best-selling author Michael Scott.

Adrienne Barbeau never planned on becoming a published writer. But a writing class made her realize that she had a passion for the written word.

“I’m sure in the back of my mind I thought that [taking the class] was a way to meet some new friends,” she told Pop Entertainment. “But if you start taking a writing class, you have to bring in homework assignments. So I just started writing about things that had happened to me in my career or growing up that I thought might be funny or interesting to other people.”

And now she cherishes having the freedom to let her creative juices flow.

“There’s a part of [writing] that I love, and some of that is not being dependent upon anyone else for my creativity,” Barbeau shared with Den of Geek in 2008. “I don’t have to wait for the script to come. I don’t have to wait for the offer to come in or for the money to be raised.” So it’s wonderful just to be able to get up in the morning and get the kids to school and then come back and sit down and try to fashion something that didn’t exist before.”