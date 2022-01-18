‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Here’s Where the Show Is Filmed

The Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” is not filmed in Michigan. Here’s where the show’s production takes place.

The story of “Mayor of Kingstown” is set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. However, the show’s production does not take place in the United States. It turns out that the show is filmed in the very-real town of Kingston, Ontario.

Filming takes place in the city of Toronto, which is located in the province of Ontario. Toronto shares a border with Michigan, and is about a 4-hour drive from Detroit. This distance makes it easy to go between the two countries when necessary. It is also three hours from the real-life town of Kingston.

Why Does ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Shoot in Canada?

Many North American productions shoot in Canada because of cheaper costs. In addition to tax breaks, the beautiful scenery can represent many northern areas of the United States. Television networks and film studios have been working in the area for years. Many movie classics such as Titanic (1997), Mean Girls (2004), and The Twilight Saga (2008) have all been produced in the area.

Taylor Sheridan is another reason why “Mayor of Kingstown” shoots in Ontario. The series’ co-creator is from Kingston, Ontario, the town that the show is based on. Taking inspiration from his childhood, Sheridan worked with Hugh Dillon to make the series as realistic as possible.

Dillon talks about their experiences growing up.

“I would bring in things that I hadn’t thought about in years. Like growing up in a town where as a child I would see the guard tower and I’d think it’s Disneyland and it’s the polar opposite of Disneyland. It’s the most brutal, ruthless place in our society and it’s hidden,” he says.

Similarly to the show’s focus on the prison system, Dillon recalls growing up in this type of environment.

“And I was like, ‘I grew up in this town that had nine penitentiaries – maximum, medium, women’s pen,” he adds.

In “Mayor of Kingstown,” the fictional town in Michigan contains seven penitentiaries. While their experiences were less than pretty, the pair wanted to create the show for more positive reasons.

The Meaning Behind The Show

“This show, for us now, is about – as creative people – dreams and perseverance. He [Sheridan] would coach me and then we would talk about, ‘What if you could make a show? What if you could do whatever you wanted? What would you do?”

Now that fans know the meaning behind the show’s setting, they are even more intrigued by it. By watching the series, we get a glimpse into Sheridan’s life before stardom. You can watch all episodes of “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+ now.