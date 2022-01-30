‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Where You’ve Seen Miriam Star Dianne Wiest Before

So, we know the original Mayor of Kingstown, Kyle Chandler was once a player on the hit series Friday Night Lights. And that Jeremy Renner, the current actor portraying the Mayor of Kingstown, has spent some time among the Marvel Universe as Hawkeye. But, there’s another very familiar face among the Mayor of Kingstown cast. That of the McLusky family matriarch, Mirriam McLusky who is portrayed by Dianne Wiest.

Dianne Wiest has been working in Hollywood for several years, with roles going back as far as the 1970s. Among her many roles are some memorable pop-culture classics such as Footloose, The Lost Boys, and the Johnny Depp vehicle, Edward Scissor Hands. In 1986, Weist took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Holly in Hannah and Her Sisters.

Dianne Wiest also scored an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1989 Ron Howard flick Parenthood where she costarred with some big names such as Steve Martin, Rick Moranis, Mary Steenburgen, Keanu Reeves, and Joaquin Phoenix. After continuing to play in a variety of films throughout the 1990s, Wiest then set her sights on television where she began a two-year stint portraying District Attorney Nora Lewin on Law & Order. Weist’s first appearance in this role came in 2000 during the popular NBC courtroom drama’s eleventh season.

Wiest Returns To Her Film Roots

After two seasons portraying Lewin, Weist took a bit of a break from acting. However, she soon returned to the big screen less than a decade. During this time Weist appears in The Odd Life of Timothy Green; as well as another Steve Martin film, 2011’s The Big Year.

In 2018 Wiest joined film icon Clint Eastwood in the award-winning crime drama film The Mule. This Clint Eastwood-directed film stars Eastwood as Earl Stone, a 90-year-old horticulturist who ends up working for a Mexican cartel as a drug mule. Weist portrays Stone’s wife in the film as the couple’s relationship becomes strained over Earl’s new drug-running business.

Weist Took a Turn In Comedy Before ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

During this time, Weist had also made a return to television. This time the actress stepped outside of her usual dramatic roles to portray Dr. Joan Pirkle Short in the CBS comedy series, Life In Pieces. This series features multiple vignettes following three generations of a Los Angeles family; with Weist’s Joan and her husband Jame’s Brolin’s John Short looking after each member as best they can. The series, which ran from 2015 until 2019 also stars Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski, Zoe Lister-Jones.

Now, Wiest seems to have circled back to the television drama as she continues her stand-out performance on the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series, The Mayor of Kingstown. The actress has also starred alongside Rosamund Pike in the dark-comedy drama Netflix film I Care A Lot. In this film, Pike’s con-artist character, Marla Grayson has set her sites on Weist’s Jennifer Peterson as an easy mark. Grayson preys on the elderly, manipulating the system and taking all the funds that she can. However, Weist’s character causes all sorts of problems for the con artist when it is revealed she is deeply connected with the mafia. And, this mafia will not rest until their own brand of justice is served.