Meat Loaf Couldn’t Listen to Songs From ‘Bat Out of Hell’ on the Radio Because They Were So Sped Up

With the untimely passing of rock legend Meat Loaf, fans everywhere are remembering his many iconic moments that showed the genuine and comical man behind the music. Part of his charm was that he wasn’t afraid to poke fun at himself, as he demonstrated in a previously unpublished interview.

When speaking about the process behind one of his most successful albums, Bat out of Hell, Meat Loaf admitted he didn’t like how his voice sounded because they had to speed up his songs.

Essentially, as Meat Loaf explained, he had too many songs and not enough space on the album. Bat Out of Hell came out in 1977, and at the time, musicians and bands were working with vinyl which can hold roughly 49 minutes of content. According to Meat Loaf, his album was at 52 minutes. So, to keep all the songs on the same album, the producer, Todd Rundgren, decided to speed up the record.

“So they sped that record up by almost a minute and a half, because if not, you couldn’t get any volume. You could make a symphonic record 53 or 54 and still get some volume out of it, because there’s no drums and no electric guitars. So that’s how much we sped that record up,” Meat Loaf explained to Variety.

Meat Loaf Compared His Voice on Sped-Up Album to ‘Alvin & the Chipmunks’

In the end, Rundgren successfully compiled all of Meat Loaf’s songs onto the same album, but the artist was not too happy with the result when he heard himself on the radio.

“When ‘Two Out of Three’ would come on the radio when it was a hit, man, I sounded like Alvin from the Chipmunks! It would come on the radio and I would turn it off. Usually, people want to hear themselves on the radio, but ‘Two’ would come on and I’d go, ‘Not gonna listen to that.’ [He imitates the sound of his voice on the song, in a comically warbly way.] ‘Maybe we can talk all night…'”

Even though Meat Loaf couldn’t listen to himself on the radio, he still looked forward to when he could perform the album in concert so that he could sing the songs at the proper tempo.

“I could walk out there and sing it live like that and sound just like the record, but I’d be a complete fool, because people wouldn’t believe a word of it. It drove me nuts. It still does to this day — obviously, you can tell,” he said.

Of course, an artist is his own worst critic, and no matter what the pace of his music, fans still loved every second of the Bat Out of Hell album.

And, hey, maybe one day Alvin & the Chipmunks can cover “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”