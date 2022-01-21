Meat Loaf, ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ Singer, Passes Away at 74

Meat Loaf, who is known for songs like “I’d Do Anything for Love,” “Dead Ringer for Love,” and “Bat Out Of Hell,” just passed away at the age of 74. His real name was Marvin Lee Aday and he was born in Dallas, Texas.

He was known for his exuberant personality. Also, his 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time. It still sells 200,000 albums annually four decades later and also stayed on the charts for over nine years.

According to CNN, notice of his death was shared via his Facebook account. The post stated, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

Meat Loaf’s cause of death has not yet been shared. As for health problems, his fans were made aware of a few. He had several back surgeries that had caused him to be unable to perform. In a different Facebook post from November, Meat Loaf had said that he was hoping to be back in the studio in the new year.

“The back surgeries hurt everything. Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that’s when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the UK. I couldn’t hit high notes because of back pain. Not a slight back pain. Pain that would bring you to your knees,” he wrote at the time.

Impact of Meat Loaf Career

The singer had a huge impact on the rock industry and the transformation of stage performances. He was a Grammy-award winning artist. In 1993, he earned the title of Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

His two biggest albums were “Bat Out of Hell” and then his 1993 follow-up album, “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.” This is where songs like “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” originated.

Besides an extreme passion for music, Meat Loaf also loved the TV industry and moviemaking. He made appearances in very popular projects such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Wayne’s World,” and “Fight Club.”

Since learning of his death, several musicians and celebrities have offered their condolences. Cher took to Twitter to write, “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer’. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

For Meat Loaf, his launch into popularity was unexpected. However, he worked diligently to have his music be heard by wider audiences. He played “Bat Out of Hell” in record label offices for three years, constantly being turned down. He eventually signed with Cleveland International Records, a then-unknown label. Now, it’s one of the best-selling albums with over 44 million sold.