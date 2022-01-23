Meat Loaf Remembered By Daughters Pearl and Amanda After His Death at 74

Following the news that their father, Meat Loaf, suddenly passed away at the age of 74, the singer and songwriter’s daughters, Pearl and Amanda, remember their father in touching tributes on Instagram.

In her post, Meat Loaf’s older daughter Pearl declares, “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever.”

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf’s youngest daughter reportedly stated in her tribute, “I love you, daddy, always and forever.”

According to the DailyMail, Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, shared his daughters with his former wife, Leslie G. Edmonds. Pearl is Edmonds’ daughter from a previous marriage. The singer and songwriter adopted her in 1979 and changed her last name to Aday. In 2001, the couple divorced. He married his second wife, Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

Pearl is a singer like her father. She is married to Scott Ian, who was a rhythm guitarist for the band Anthrax. Amanda is an actress who has appeared in TV series like Carnivale, My Name is Earl, and Rizzoli & Isles.

As previously reported, Meat Loaf passed away on Thursday (January 20th). TMZ reported that the singer had become seriously ill with COVID-19 days prior to his death. He had notably been planning to attend a business dinner about a show, but the dinner was canceled due to his health condition.

Amanda had shared details about the final moments of Meat Loaf’s life. She noted that she and her sister were with him when he passed. “Although his passing was very sudden, my sister Pearl and I along with his closest friends were able to be with him holding his hands and showering him with love in his final hours.”

Meat Loaf’s Daughter Amanda Opened Up About Growing Up With a Famous Father

During a recent interview with People, Amanda Aday spoke about growing up as Meat Loaf’s daughter. She described her father as being a “complex man with a lot of passion” and he also wore his heart on his sleeve throughout his life. “So, he would tell you, ‘F-ck you, I love you.’”

Amanda also stated that she and her sister Pearl lived a “very dichotomous” life as daughters of the singer. She recalled the experiences that she had while their father toured around the world. However, when he was home from tour, he was just their dad. “He wasn’t Meat Loaf anymore.”

Meat Loaf’s daughter further explained that when he wasn’t working, the singer was actively involved in his daughters’ lives. He directed school plays and even coached softball teams. “If we didn’t get good grades, we were founded and all of that stuff. So, it was very much, when we weren’t out on tour living this crazy life. It was very important to him that we were grounded in our home.”