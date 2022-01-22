Meat Loaf Was Reportedly ‘Seriously Ill’ with COVID Days Before Death

The world learned that Meat Loaf died in the early hours of Friday, January 21st. A post on his Facebook let his fans know that he passed late Thursday night with his wife by his side. However, they did not say what killed the legendary singer. Now, we’re learning that the Rocky Horror Picture Show star was ill with COVID-19 in the days before his passing.

Sources close to Meat Loaf told TMZ that he was “seriously ill” with COVID-19 in the days before his death. According to those reports, he planned to attend a business dinner to discuss a show based on his hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love,” but that dinner never happened. He was too ill and had to cancel. Those sources report that his condition deteriorated rapidly.

At this time, no one has officially announced Meat Loaf’s cause of death. However, this evidence does point to the possibility that the legendary rocker died from COVID. At the time of his passing, his wife Deborah as well as his daughters Amanda and Pearl were by his side. Additionally, some of his closest friends were there with him in his final hours.

Meat Loaf was Outspoken About COVID-19

Right now, the public doesn’t know if Meat Loaf was vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he was outspoken about what he felt was government overreach in connection to the pandemic.

For instance, Meat Loaf outlined his stance on the pandemic during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back in August of 2021. After an interview about his career and his then-upcoming appearance at Steel City Comic-Con, the legendary singer told the interviewer to come by his table at the convention and give him a hug. “I’m happy to give you a hug. I hug people in the middle of COVID.”

This led the interviewer to ask, “You do? You’re not afraid?” Meat Loaf admitted that he was “scared to death” of the virus. However, he wasn’t scared enough to go along with many of the guidelines. He railed against masks, calling them useless and saying, “They’re just a nuisance and make your nose itch and make it so you can’t breathe.”

The interviewer commented that we were being controlled by everybody during the pandemic. Meat Loaf replied, “Yeah, I know. But not me. If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

So, looking at this interview, coupled with the reports of his illness, it seems that the legend stuck to his guns until the end. He was ill and in pain due to several back issues. However, it sounds like he lived his life to the fullest until it ended. In the end, you can’t hope for much more than that out of life.

Meat Loaf was 74 years old when he passed. He left behind a wife, two daughters, millions of fans, and a legacy in the entertainment industry that will outlive the youngest of his devotees.