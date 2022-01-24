Meat Loaf’s Wife Remembers Him in Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘My Sadness Is Beyond Words’

The wife of iconic singer Meat Loaf has shared an emotional tribute days after her husband passed away at 74 years old.

Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, died on Thursday surrounded by his wife, Deborah Aday, his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda, and close friends. Now, as she mourns the death of her husband, Deborah has shared thoughts and memories of her loved one. In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Deborah spoke of his final moments.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching,” Deborah said of Meat Loaf’s passing. “I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I’ve always called him by his given name because I didn’t see him as ‘Meat.’ I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.”

“He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband,” she continued. “For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn’t hug each other.”

In 2007, Deborah and Meat Loaf tied the knot. They were married for nearly 15 years before the “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” singer passed away.

“Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed. And how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other,” Deborah recalled.

Meat Loaf’s Wife Calls Their Life Together ‘An Adventure’

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Meat Loaf supposedly contracted Covid-19 in the days before his death. His health quickly declined after that and his family and friends rushed to be by his side during his final moments. In the same statement shared with PEOPLE, his wife went on to explain why she never got married before meeting the singer.

“I waited until later in life to get married because I was waiting for the right man,” Deborah explained. “And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realize how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person. He didn’t hesitate to let me know how much he appreciated me. And often sweetly told me, ‘You’re a good wife.’ I will miss hearing that.”

“Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael,” she concluded.