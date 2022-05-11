Meet All the New Pilots in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Movie

If you’re an original “Top Gun” fan, then you might well recognize names like Maverick, Iceman, Goose, and Hollywood. So far, we know two of those will definitely feature in Tom Cruise’s upcoming “Top Gun” sequel. However, we’re here to introduce you to the newest members of the flight school appearing in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

As Screen Rant reports, the cast of the all-new “Top Gun” sequel is immense. “Top Gun: Maverick” boasts a collection of veteran and rising stars alike. Some of those veteran actors include Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, and Charles Parnell. That’s not to mention the franchise star himself, Tom Cruise.

In addition, we’ll get to know some rising actors very well. Many of them will be playing our newest Top Gun pilots. The franchise’s latest additions include Miles Teller as lead alongside Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Meet the New Pilots of the Top Gun School

As we know, Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise’s character features first in the lineup of the pilots’ posters. His is followed by those of the latest cast members’, whom Maverick will take charge of as the Top Gun school’s newest trainees.

Miles Teller’s poster follows, featuring him as Bradley Bradshaw or, more commonly, “Rooster.”

Afterward, we get a closer look at some of “Top Gun: Maverick’s” newest pilots. They include Hangman, Fanboy, Cyclone, Bob, Coyote, Pheonix, and Payback. You can check out all the dynamic posters here. Meanwhile, it’ll be interesting to see how our new characters inhibit the nicknames awarded to them by Tom Cruise in the brand new film.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Serves as an Ode to Original Film’s Director

If you’ve been following the news leading up to the “Top Gun: Maverick” release, then you know there’s been a lot of time and thought put into the creation of the brand-new sequel. In fact, Tom Cruise, in speaking about the brand new film said he refused to make a second “Top Gun” until the story and timing were right. And now, nearly 40 years after the original film’s release and 30 years later within the narrative’s timeline, it appears the story was right.

However, before Tom Cruise initiated plans to get a “Top Gun” sequel in motion, Screen Rant reports the original film’s director, Tony Scott, had expressed interest in a sequel long before now. However, sadly, Scott died in 2012, and efforts for a “Top Gun” sequel became stalled.

Now, with just about two weeks until the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the outlet states the sequel is said to be an “ode” to Tony Scott’s original. Reportedly, Tom Cruise’s new film will pay homage to Scott’s cinematic style featured in the original “Top Gun.”