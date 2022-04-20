Meet ‘Jeopardy!’ New Champ Mattea Roach

“Jeopardy!” has a new champ and her name is Mattea Roach. Roach, a native of Canada, officially achieved her 10-day streak on Tuesday and it seems the law-school tutor has no plans on stepping down. And while her northern roots have further distinguished her presence from those of her fellow contestants, there’s a lot more to know about our current game show champ and you can check out some of those fun facts below.

While Mattea Roach broadly revealed her Canadian connections, she further shared that she’s been a little bit all over. After spending the first six years of her life and completing high school in Halifax, she’s also lived in Calgary and New Brunswick. That said, the “Jeopardy!” champ also knows French.

In addition to expressing pride in her heritage, we also learned that she has tattoos on both of her shins, she was a member of her middle school Bridge team, and she once met Bill Gates.

Overall, Mattea Roach has a unique and diverse background, and it appears “Jeopardy!” fans are absolutely loving it.

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Love her. She’s so cute. [Rooting] for her.”

Another said, “What an interesting person,” and we can’t help but agree.

Plenty of other fans shared love and admiration for the latest champ, and we can’t help but wonder if that vast fanbase will help inspire Roach in upcoming rounds.

‘Jeopardy!’ Welcomes a Permanent Executive Producer

While Mattea Roach continues to dominate the game show, “Jeopardy!” has recently announced a major change in personnel. And with that development, fans are left wondering when showrunners will announce a permanent host.

So far, as we continue to navigate season 38, fans remain in the dark about who will officially take over the role of the great Alex Trebek. However, we did officially receive confirmation about a permanent executive producer following the exit of the controversial host and producer, Mike Richards.

Early in the week, interim executive “Jeopardy!” producer, Michael Davies, announced he has officially accepted the role full-time. “Jeopardy!” announced the news on Twitter while Davies took a moment to share his thoughts in a blog post.

After kicking off Season 38 of “Jeopardy!” entrenched in scandal, the game show is finally starting to reset its foundation. Davies shared that in accepting the full-time executive producer’s position, he’s “both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me.”

He continued, “Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now, I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.”

Hopefully, with one important role fulfilled offscreen, we’re a step closer to knowing who will finally adopt the role of permanent “Jeopardy!” host.