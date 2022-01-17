Meet ‘Pawn Stars’ Boss Rick Harrison’s Three Children

Pawn Stars became one the most successful reality shows of all-time thanks to a never-ending supply of interesting artifacts and quick negotiations. But as any decent entertainment producer knows, characters always mean more than plot, especially in reality television.

Pawn Stars really shines because of the family dynamics inside of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop of Las Vegas. Rick Harrison and his oldest son Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison each bring negotiation styles all their own to the business. And the original patriarch of the family, the late Richard “Old Man” Harrison, added a sense of dry, ironic comedic timing to the script. As a result of both the items and the family chemistry, Pawn Stars became a massive success, and hasn’t slowed since its debut in 2009.

Rick Has Three Sons, Only Two of Which Work for Pawn Stars

Rick’s firstborn Corey (and his pal Austin “Chumlee” Russell) may round out the cast of the show, but Rick has fathered two other sons as well over the years. After Corey in 1983, Rick welcomed Adam in 1984, both while married to then-wife Kim, whom he married at just 17 years old. After divorcing Kim a year later, Rick married his second wife Tracy in 1986. Rick and Tracy together fathered the family’s third son, Jake, before divorcing in 2011, just as Pawn Stars was becoming immensely popular.

Jake sports long blonde hair — much different than his famously-bald father — but you can see definite similarities in the face. Jake recently made his Pawn Stars debut in a recent episode in which he had to spot a fake Rolex as a test from his father. Much of the show’s allure lies in the big ticket transactions and history lessons that accompany so many of the items bought and sold at the shop. But despite its fame, the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop still operates as a regular business. Watches and jewelry still make up the bulk of collateral-based pawns, so being able to spot a fake watch is crucial for a young employee. Jake passed his test with flying colors.

What About Brothers Corey and Adam?

Rick’s eldest, Corey (who lost much of the extra weight that landed him the nickname Big Hoss), obviously works in the shop with his father and brother. Outside of work, Corey married his wife Karina in 2017. However, shooting schedules are notoriously grueling, and the couple only lasted one year together, divorcing in 2018.

“Karina and I love each other very much,” Corey previously said. “With our competing work schedules, we just weren’t able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other.”

So what about Adam, the middle son with no discernible ties to the family business? Adam allegedly chose to distance himself from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and forego Pawn Stars for a career as a plumber. It’s unclear whether or not he still works in that field.