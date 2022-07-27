Mega Millions Jackpot Balloons to Over $1B: Here Were Tuesday’s Winning Numbers

The massive Mega Millions lottery jackpot is just continuing to grow, landing now at $1.02 billion, after no numbers matched for the top prize after the Tuesday night (July 26) Mega Millions drawing. This latest estimated lottery jackpot is set to become the nation’s fourth-largest in history. Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Why Is The Mega Millions Jack Pot So Large Right Now?

This Mega Millions jackpot prize has been growing all summer – and even through part of the spring. No player has matched the game’s six numbers since mid-April. That means there have been 29 drawings over the last few months without a big winner. And, in the meantime, the prize money has simply continued to grow as players vie for the impressive jackpot.

The Odds Of Winning Are Pretty Slim – But They Aren’t Zero!

The Mega Millions lottery is played throughout 45 states and also in Washington, D.C., as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. The popular lottery game is a coordination between the various state lotteries. And, while the odds of winning the major billion dollar jackpot are very, very slim for players, they aren’t zero! The official odds of winning a jackpot in this game are about 1 in 302.5 million.

However, for a lottery player who is the one within the 302.5 million lottery players, there are a few options when deciding how to cash in the impressive prize. The $1.02 billion in prize money can be paid annually over 30 years. Or, a winner could decide to opt for the cash payout option. This option, should a Mega Millions lottery player win Friday’s $1.02 billion jackpot, would be about $602.5 million.

Scammers Are Everywhere – It’s Important To Keep Any Big Win To Yourself Until Cashing Out At the Official Lottery Offices

With any lottery winnings, especially jackpots as big as this one, players need to be cautious after finding out they are holding a winning ticket. In fact, experts note that lottery winners should keep their windfall quiet until they can cash out at the official lottery offices.

“Some of those scammers have falsely identified themselves as being affiliated with Mega Millions,” the Mega Millions guidelines warn.

“These scams all have one thing in common: They try to trick you into sending them money or personal information by claiming that you have won a large lottery prize,” the statement adds. The Mega Millions statement makes it clear that no representative of this Mega Millions lottery would ever call, text, or e-mail anyone about winning a ticket.