Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $830 Million: Here Are Your Odds of Winning

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner in three months. So that jackpot is…staggering right now. If you purchase a winning lotto ticket right now, you’re due $830 million. Are you taking that in payments or a lump sum?

The odds aren’t great. But you won’t have a shot if you don’t have the ticket.

“Well it costs two dollars to buy a Mega Millions ticket,” said Scott McFetridge of the Associated Press. “I think lottery officials say that if you want to spend two dollars dreaming of this potential windfall, that’s a great thing. If you really think that you’re going to win, it’s just not a good bet. In fact, it’s about the worst bet you can possibly come up with.”

The odds are certainly slim. You’re definitely going to have a better shot at a winner by flying to Las Vegas and betting on Alabama or Georgia to win the 2022 College Football Playoff.

“The odds in winning the Mega Millions grand prize is one in 302.5 million,” he continued. “It’s hard to get your head around what horrible odds those are. But one way to consider it is, you have a much better chance of getting in a fatal car crash than you do of winning this prize.”

We just want a shot at being millionaires, Scott. You didn’t have to be so grim.

According to the National Safety Council, you have a one in 101 chance of dying in a car crash over the course of your lifetime.

How about we just stick to betting on sports? Or we buy our two dollar lottery ticket and dream big?

Mega Millions is Reaching Astronomical Numbers

The trend has been ongoing. It hit $630 million recently. And there appears to be no end in sight. The current total is the fourth highest Mega Millions payout in history.

There were a few second-place winners earlier this month. Each brought home $1 million. Not a bad day at the convenience store. Those winners were in Arizona, California, New Hampshire and North Carolina. The most recent Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Pegram, Tenn. The payout was $20 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET. Then, another drawing happens on Friday. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The last Mega Millions payout that was anywhere near this massive was back in January. A winning ticket was sold at a Chevron just outside Los Angeles and the lucky owner of the ticket took home $421 million. Not a bad day. But c’mon. That’s no $830 million, right? Maybe today is your lucky day. But approach with caution.