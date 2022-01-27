‘Melrose Place’: How Many Episodes Did Morgan Stevens Appear in?

Earlier today, news broke that actor Morgan Stevens of Melrose Place passed away at the age of 70. Stevens played the role of the Parezi family lawyer, Nick Diamond, on the popular American soap opera which aired from 1992 to 1999. The show was a spinoff of the parent series, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Stevens’ role in Melrose Place wasn’t a central character. However, he was essential to the later storyline. Stevens made his first appearance in Season 4 Episode 6, “The Jane Mutiny” for a minor role before appearing again in Episode 8″Dial M for Melrose,” when Jack Parezi fell from the balcony. Stevens’ character, Nick, begins to investigate the person he knows is responsible for Jack’s fall, Amanda Woodward.

Nick’s presence continued through Season 4 and he even threatened Amanda that there would be consequences for her actions. His last appearance was in Episode 13, “Hook, Line and Hayley.” Bobby Parezi told Nick to return to Miami after he decided against killing Amanda. Stevens’ character provided an ominous present on set that intimidated the characters that were on his radar. Needless to say, when his character appeared on Melrose Place, fans knew things were about to get serious.

In all, Stevens appeared in six episodes of Melrose Place.

TMZ reported that police found Morgan Stevens dead in his kitchen on January 26. They suspect that he died from natural causes and, at the moment, do not suspect any foul play.

Other Notable Shows that ‘Melrose Place’ Actor Starred in

Along with Stevens’ role in the iconic soap opera, Melrose Place, he also appeared in shows like Murder One, Murder, She Wrote and The Love Boat. This is only a small portion of Stevens’ extensive career. Since 1970, Stevens had been building his Hollywood resume, starting with a small, uncredited role on Mod Squad.

He then began to gain momentum in his career in 1979 when he appeared as Fred in multiple episodes of the TV series, One Day at a Time. Throughout the 80s and 90s, Stevens was an almost constant presence in the soap opera and drama world, covering a wide range of characters and perspectives. His most notable appearance was in A Day in the Life as Jack Gardner. Stevens appeared in 22 episodes of the series from 1987 to 1988.

He also made his mark behind the scenes, too. At one point, in 1984, he even became a writer for Fame. He wrote Season 3, Episode 18, “Catch a Falling Star.”

Then, shortly after Morgan Stevens’ final appearance in Melrose Place, the actor would walk away from the spotlight for good. His last role on TV was in 1999 as Max Henson in Walker, Texas Ranger.