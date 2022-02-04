‘Melrose Place’ Actor Morgan Stevens’ Cause of Death Revealed

According to Entertainment Tonight, “Melrose Place” actor, Morgan Stevens passed away at 70-years-old.

An LAPD representative announced that the television actor was found dead in his kitchen on Jan. 26. Apparently, a concerned neighbor called the police to check on Stevens after no one saw or heard from him in days.

On Thursday, February 3, the County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday, February 3 that Stevens died of natural causes. However, arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease caused his death. This is a disease that occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become rigid and thick. This ends up stopping blood flow to the heart and other vital organs.

The Start and Journey of Morgan Stevens’ Career

While living in the Coast Guard and stationed in New York City in his youth, Morgan Stevens’ found a love for acting. In the city, he attended many off-Broadway shows. These shows led him to eventually switch his major. He ended up graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in theater arts.

In the early 1980s, Stevens played a teacher named David Reardon in the first two seasons on the NBC show “Fame.” After the first two seasons, Stevens played a recurring role in Seasons 3 and 4. The show was based on the 1980 movie of the same name.

Fans also knew him for his role in “Melrose Place,“ appearing in seven episodes during Season 3 as Nick Diamond.

In the show, a group of friends lives in the same apartment complex called Melrose Place. The series was a spinoff of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

After Morgan Stevens made all of his appearances in 1995, he left the show and never worked on it again.

Although “Fame” and “Melrose Place” were his most well-known roles, Stevens’ resume included other television credits. These included “A Year in the Life,” “Murder She Wrote,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Stevens’ acting career lasted for twenty-nine years from 1970 to 1999. Although he stayed out of the spotlight for twenty-three years, he’ll continue to be remembered for his time in the industry.

Morgan Stevens’ Legal Troubles

Morgan Stevens’ acting career was put on pause for a few years starting in 1989. This happened after the actor’s arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence after a small car accident. A blood test eventually cleared him, but he endured a savage beating from a cop while in their custody.

According to Stevens, while waiting ninety minutes in a jail cell, two jailers continuously punched and kicked him after Stevens refused to fold and return a shirt. This happened after the actor removed the shirt and tossed it on the floor when ordered to allow a body search.

The beating left the actor with a broken nose, a fractured cheek, a dislocated jaw, and nerve damage to the right side of his face.