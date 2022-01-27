‘Melrose Place’: What Character Did Morgan Stevens Play?

With the news of the death of Morgan Stevens, we’re thinking back to Melrose Place and the character the actor portrayed.

TMZ reported the news of Stevens’ death on Wednesday. The outlet is not yet sure when Stevens died. A neighbor hadn’t seen Stevens in several days and called police for a wellness check. Foul play isn’t suspected in Stevens’ death. He was 70.

But back in Stevens’ acting heyday, he held a number of roles on some classic shows. He portrayed Erin Walton’s husband on The Waltons on an episode in the series and then in three reunion movies. And he was teacher David Reardon for two seasons of Fame.

Stevens also appeared in the classic 1990s prime-time soap, Melrose Place. And as attorney Nick Diamond, he had some confrontations with Melrose Place diva Amanda Woodward (Heather Locklear). Stevens’ six appearances on the Fox soap all came in 1995.

Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Kristin Davis,Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Patrick Muldoon, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue and Jack Wagner Cast of Melrose Place (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Who Was Nick Diamond on Melrose Place?

So who was Nick Diamond? Let’s check our Melrose Place history. Nick was the Parezi family attorney. That meant he represented Jack Parezi (Antonio Sabato Jr), Amanda’s estranged husband. And he also repped Bobby Parezi (John Enos III). Bobby was Jack’s older brother. Vince was the father of the Parezi boys. David Groh played Nick. And yes, Groh was best known as playing Rhoda’s husband, Joe, on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda.

You didn’t mess with the Parezi family. Amanda’s backstory had her faking her own death to get away from Jack. But Brooke Armstrong, who worked for Amanda, tracked Jack down and let him know his wife was very much alive. Kristin Davis played the devious Brooke before Davis became famous for prim and proper Charlotte on Sex and the City.

Jack, with his attorney Nick, came to Los Angeles to confront Amanda. Jack told her the two could get a divorce. He was a changed man, not the abusive criminal he once was. But that was a lie. Later that Melrose Place season, he tried to put the moves on Amanda. But he tripped and fell over Amanda’s balcony and suffered serious injuries. He was hooked to a ventilator and Amanda tried to unplug the machine. Jack grabbed her, then died. (This was 1990s soap stuff).

The Parezi patriarch sent his oldest son, Bobby, along with Nick, to get revenge against Amanda. Bobby had been the good son, one who wasn’t involved with the criminal part of the family. He was enamored with Amanda and couldn’t hurt her. He also had a dalliance with fellow Melrose Place character Sydney, Jane’s sister.

Bobby fired Nick as his attorney and hired Alycia Barnett (Ann-Marie Johnson). But Bobby grew paranoid and violent. Similar to his brother, he, too, fell to his death after he tried to assault Alycia.