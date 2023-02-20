Michael J Fox and ‘Back to the Future’ Cast Post Epic Reunion Picture: PHOTO

It just takes old friends gathering together at a fan convention to produce this really epic reunion photo for Back to the Future. Actress Lea Thompson shared the iconic cast photo on her Instagram account. Besides her in the photo, we also get Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Thomas F. Wilson.

During the weekend, they all showed up at the FAN EXPO Portland convention in Portland, Oregon. “Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Thompson wrote. “So many fun fan moments too and a llama,” the 61-year-old actress added.

Thomas F. Wilson, Michael J. Fox Post ‘Back to the Future’ Photos On Their Timelines

Wilson, 63, happened to share the same selfie. He captioned his post, “Okay, so this happened. 2023.” Fox starred in Back to the Future as teenage time traveler Marty McFly. Fox posted on his Instagram story with his fellow actors, MSN reports.

“I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy,” Fox wrote over a photo of his arms around Lloyd and Thompson.

Thompson, who played Marty’s mom, Lorraine Barnes McFly, posted some videos with her costars. “Look who’s here. Look what the cat dragged in,” Thompson said, referring to Lloyd, 84, who starred as Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown.

Another clip shows her snuggling up to Wilson, calling him “my favorite, favorite guy ever.” Wilson, 63, said to Thompson, “I love this lady. It’s so great to see you. You’re so fabulous.” “I’m a butthead, right?” Thompson asked Wilson, quoting his character’s go-to insult. Wilson, who portrayed bully Biff Tanners in the trilogy, called back to his character by gently knocking his fist on Thompson’s head, saying, “Hello, anybody home?”

Trilogy Of Big Box-Office Movies Started Running In 1985

Back to the Future premiered in 1985 and was followed up by Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990). All three movies were met with commercial and critical acclaim for the franchise that keeps on thriving.

With that thriving, Lloyd managed to wake up and discover that people always will love his “Doc” character. It took him some time to understand what the film’s success would mean in his life. “You know, three or four or five years, it sank in that this just doesn’t stop [laughs],” Lloyd told GQ in an interview. “I mean, kids who saw it when the film first came out, grew up and had kids who they began their lives with.”