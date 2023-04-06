Michael J. Fox Details Life with Parkinson’s in New Documentary

Michael J Fox is opening up about his life with Parkinson’s disease in a New Documentary set to debut this spring.

The Back to the Future star teamed up with Oscar-winning filmmaker David Guggenheim and Apple TV to bring Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie to the screen. The story will detail his fame, diagnosis, and his subsequent battle with addiction.

A newly released trailer highlights some of the most emotional points in his journey. The five-time Emmy winner was diagnosed in 1991. At the time, he was just finishing his Back to the Future trilogy, which has gone down to be one of the most iconic franchises of all time. He was also riding the fame of other movies such as Doc Hollywood.

As he explains in the clip, he was in the prime of his life and career.

“I get it. I was big—I was bigger than bubble gum,” he says.

But everything came crashing down on him one morning when noticed symptoms of his disease for the first time.

“I woke up and I noticed my pinky auto-animated. Parkinson’s disease,” he recalled. “I told [my wife] Tracy the news. ‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering. No one outside of my family knew.”

Michael J Fox Says He’s ‘A Tough Son of a B*tch’

Michael J Fox was determined to block out what was happening to him and continue to live life as he had before learning of his condition. As he explained, he was “never still.” He ran through life, filming movie after movie and sitting for PR interviews. And he continued to do just that.

To ignore his thoughts, he turned to alcohol and pills. He said he thought he could use them to “hide” from the truth. Instead, the years of hiding started “shaking” him “awake.” The actor is now 30 years sober.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie includes actual footage from Fox’s time on sets, throwback photos, scripted retellings of the highs and lows in his life, new and achieved interviews, and more.

The story is intended to cheer for the 61-year-olds extraordinary life and his fight to come back from his diagnosis. In the clip, Fox says that the “sad-sack” retelling of his journey is “boring.”

“I’m a tough son of a bitch,” he adds.

You can watch the entire film when it drops on Apple TV+ on May 12.