Michael J. Fox Opens Up About ‘Terrible Year’ With Parkinson’s Disease

In light of his recent struggles with Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox is taking time to reflect on the journey he has endured. Recently, Stat News interviewed the 61-year-old who was diagnosed with an illness in 1991 and made his diagnosis known to the public in 1998. During the interview, he provided a health update.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“It’s been a terrible year,” Fox told the outlet via People. He also mentioned that, in some ways, he’s currently feeling much more at ease. Despite the diagnosis, The Teen Wolf star was able to find a positive side due to the incredible research into Parkinson’s backed by The Michael J. Fox Foundation. This month, a report published in The Lancet Neurology revealed that Parkinson’s pathologies can now be detected with spinal fluid from living patients–opening the door for earlier interventions.

“It’s all changed. It can be known and treated early on. It’s huge,” explained Fox. “This is the thing,” Fox pointed out about the research. “This is the big reward. [The research] is the big trophy.” At last month’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, Fox pulled back the curtain and revealed details of his experience living with Parkinson’s disease during a screening of his documentary: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Michael J. Fox claims his fans ‘ basically given me my life’

When he was posed the question during a Q&A session on how he had inspired people to take action against Parkinson’s, he gave a candid answer. “I didn’t have a choice,” Fox said. “This is it. I have to give everything I have, and it’s not lip service. I show up and do the best I can.” He added, “Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on.”

Alongside director Davis Guggenheim, Fox expressed that by revealing more of his story to the public they are giving back to those who have supported him. “My fans have basically given me my life,” he revealed. “I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you.”

“Parkinson’s sucks, but it’s a great life, so thank you for it,” Fox told Guggenheim. Of course, Fox worked in tv and film for several years following his diagnosis. However, the actor doesn’t look back on those days as a dark period. “I have no regrets,” he explained. “You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill yourself. And that’s when I stopped.” Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie drops on May 12th on Apple TV+.