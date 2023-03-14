Michael J Fox Recalls Being ‘Into Life in a Dangerous Way’ During Cobra Blood-Drinking Days

While promoting his new documentary Still, Michael J Fox reflected on his wild younger days before his struggles with Parkinson’s disease.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael J Fox stated that he never had a “death wish,” but he lived life in a more dangerous way. “I was into life in a dangerous way,” he recalled. “Into life in a way that wanted all the good stuff out of life but didn’t want to pay the respect that life needed to transact one’s way through it.”

Also speaking about being called “‘80s famous,” Fox said he thought that was just an interesting thing for somebody to say. “We were talking about the ’80s, and they said, ‘Well, yeah. You were ’80s famous.’ ‘Yeah, that’s right. I was,’” the actor shared. “And I started to think about it, and I thought it was a particular crucible that existed then that doesn’t exist now.”

Michael J Fox further pointed out that going 90 miles an hour in his Lamborghini wasn’t a death wish. “ I mean, I had the means with which to do anything I wanted to do. So, how do you make that list? Start out at the bottom and get up to five, and you’re going, ‘Okay’. If you had the wherewithal to write the list, then you’d write the f—ing list and do some stuff.”

The actor went on to add that he was never out to kill himself while doing those crazy moves. “I was never, ever, ever… it makes me kind of shutter in a way to hear you mention that.”

Meanwhile, Michael J Fox opens up about the work he has done for Parkinson’s research. He also shared his thoughts about close the world is at discovering the disease’s cure.

“One of the things I’m really excited about is, over the last 10 or 15 years, we’ve involved the patient community in a way that they’ve never been involved in before,” Fox stated. “And one of the ways is doing PPI, PPMI, which is trying to find a biomarker.”

Michael J Fox says if a biomarker is found and limits the number of people that likely have to go to the biomarker, the research team can then test and retreat for the disease in infancy. “And if we can test for it in infancy, it’s over. You’ll never have Parkinson’s in your life. And that’s the road we’re going down.”

In regards to maintaining his optimism while battling the incurable disease, Fox said he’s optimistic as long as he’s grateful. “And I can be grateful if I really think about it,” he added. “Because I wouldn’t have had the rest of my life if it weren’t for so many things.”