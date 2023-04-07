Michael J Fox Recalls How His Wife Tracy Pollan First Reacted to His Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

More than 30 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Michael J Fox reflects on how his wife Tracy Pollan first reacted to the diagnosis.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the trailer for his upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, Fox recalled first talking to Pollan about his Parkinson’s. “I told Tracy the news,” he stated. “‘In sickness and in health,’ I remembered her whispering.”

Fox and Pollan first met on the set of the hit TV sitcom Growing Pains in 1985. Three years later, they got married and have four children together. The actor was diagnosed with the incurable disease in 1991. However, he didn’t publicly address his diagnosis until 1998.

While at the SXSW premiere of the documentary, Michael J Fox and Pollan spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship. “I think we really listen to each other,” Pollan explained. “We are there for each other when we need each other. And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there.”

Fox then stated that Pollan gives their family everything they need. “Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her,” he said.

Michael J Fox also spoke about Pollan’s loyal and devotion while accepting his Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November 2022. “[My wife Tracy Pollan] made it clear that she was with me for the duration,” he said at the time. “Then I entered into seven years of denial, trying to make sense of it all. The kid who left Canada convinced that he would make anything happen, at least by working hard and by believing, now had a tall order in front of him.”

Michael J Fox Said He Told Very Few People About His Diagnosis Prior to Going Public

Also during his Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award speech, Michael J Fox said that he was very private about his diagnosis for eight years.

“I told very few people, and they kept my secret,” Fox recalled. “Then there were all kinds of doctors who helped me understand the physical processes that were at work, or not at work, in my brain, as the case may be. Finally, I felt like I needed to tell everybody. I understood it would have a huge impact on my career.”

Michael J Fox also said that he thought the best way to deliver the news about his health condition was through Barbara Walters and PEOPLE magazine. “Remember this was at the dawn of the internet. And in those days, if you wanted to get news out, you’d go to PEOPLE Magazine and Barbara Walters. Oh, for simpler times.”

Despite his original worries about the reaction, Fox said there was an outpouring of support from the public at large. He said his decision to go public helped him reach out to the Parkinson’s community itself. “And it struck me that everything I’d been given, success, my life with Tracy, my family, had prepared me for this profound opportunity and responsibility.”