Michael J. Fox Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Adorable New Family Member

It appears that Michael J Fox has a new, adorable family member and fans are quite thrilled by the addition. Fox, known for his roles in TV‘s Family Ties and movie’s Back to the Future, captioned the Instagram post, “Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!”

Fans were ecstatic when they got a chance to see Fox and Blue up close together. One wrote, “It’s the world’s luckiest fur baby!!” Another person wrote, “You have an awesome master, Blue. Take good care of my hero”. This person said, “Omg how cute, I’m sure he will be your new comfort buddy and lots of fun”, Parade reports.

Fox has been battling Parkinson’s disease for a number of years. Having Blue around might help keep his spirits high. Speaking of Back to the Future, Michael J Fox joined up with some of his castmates from the movie recently. They all gathered at a ComicCon event in Portland, Oregon. Let’s see. So, in a photo from the event, there were Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson.

Michael J. Fox Opened Up About Retiring From Acting

For his part, Fox has retired from acting. He opened up about his retirement in an interview with AARP Magazine. “I reached the point where I couldn’t rely on my ability to speak on any given day,” he said. “Which meant I couldn’t act comfortably at all anymore. So, last year I gave it up.” Michael J Fox references 2020 as the year he stopped acting. In the interview, he did mention a role that he regretted not getting or taking. “One is Ghost,” Fox said. “Now I can’t imagine anyone other than Patrick Swayze doing it.”

While Michael J Fox is relatively open about his struggles, he’s also found a way to stave off any negativity that might come into his mind. “As I came through that darkness, I also had an insight about my father-in-law, who had passed away and always espoused gratitude and acceptance and confidence.

“I started to notice things I was grateful for and the way other people would respond to difficulty with gratitude,” Fox said. “I concluded that gratitude makes optimism sustainable.”

Fox and His Wife, Tracy Pollan, Are Getting Used To Being Empty-Nesters

Meanwhile, Michael J Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are now empty-nesters in life. Their children have grown up and moved out. For some parents, the mere thought of their children leaving home is enough to cause a nervous breakdown. Yet it appears that Fox and Pollan have taken their new roles to heart. “We get more food,” Fox joked to PEOPLE. “They’re not taking it all!”