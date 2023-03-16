Michael J Fox’s Wife Reveals Secret to Their 34-Year Marriage

After more than 30 years of marriage, Michael J Fox’s wife Tracy Pollan opens up about the secrets of the long-running relationship.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Fox News reports that during the SXSW premiere of Fox’s documentary Still, Pollan chatted about her and the Back to the Future star’s marriage. “I think we really listen to each other,” Pollan said. “We are there for each other when we need each other. And then we also give each other space when that’s needed. Just feeling off of what’s needed at the moment and trying to be there.”

The couple first met on the set of Family Ties in 1985 when Pollan was cast as the love interest of Fox’s character. They then married in 1988. Pollan remains devoted to Fox as he continues to battle Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the uncurable illness in the early ’90s. They share a son Sam as well as twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah and daughter Esme. Fox recently spoke talks about him and Pollan being “empty nesters.”

“It’s an empty nest,” Michael J Fox told Entertainment Tonight last fall. “But we all get together enough that we’re not heartbroken. [However], it is a new stage in life to be, to have all the kids gone.”

Pollan chimed in and declared, “Well, it’s not as empty as you would think when you have four. There’s usually somebody home so there’s like a little straggler, usually. But it’s fun! We enjoy the stragglers.”

Despite Having Parkinson’s, Michael J Fox Says He Has A Great Life With No Regrets

Also during the SXSW premiere, Michael J Fox reflected on keeping an optimistic view of life while battling Parkinson’s disease for over 30 years.

“I have to give everything I have,” Fox explained. “And it’s not lip service. I show up and do the best I can. Pity is a benign form of abuse. I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on.”

Michael J Fox then said that the purpose of sharing more details about his personal story with the disease is to give back to his fans, who have supported him all these years. “My fans have basically given me life,” he continued. “I wanted to give these people who have done so much for me my time and gratitude. It was great for me to hear from all of you.”

Fox went on to declare that Parkinson’s sucks, but he has a great life and he thanks Still director Davis Guggenheim for making the film. In regards to continuing to work after his diagnosis, the actor added, “I have no regrets. You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill yourself. And that’s when I stopped.”