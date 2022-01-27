Michael K. Williams Final Movie Debuts To Stellar Reviews at Sundance Film Festival

The late Michael K. Williams is receiving tons of acclaim for his final performance. The film 892 was featured at Sundance Film Festival.

At the festival, viewers were given the first look at the film. Starring John Boyega along with Williams and a great cast, this film is likely to get some award buzz. 892 is the story of Brian Easley. The Marine veteran was shot and killed by police after threatening to bomb a Wells Fargo in Atlanta, GA.

The story has been compelling ever since. With this film, Boyega and Williams are apparently masterful. Boyega wanted Williams in the movie. “Michael was somebody that I personally requested to be in the movie. If we can get Michael I’ll be happy – just use that as my Christmas present,” Boyega said about his costar.

Now that the film has been seen, critics and others are praising what they saw on screen. A Senior Editor at Variety, Jazz Tangcay, is big on the film.

Still thinking about 892 #sundance. John Boyega's is incredible, and Nicole Beharie is brilliant. Absolutely Heartbreaking to see Michael K.Williams as he delivers such a powerful performance. The film, based on a true story is devastating. Watch it if you can.

Michael K. Williams always had a way of elevating material, #892, his final on screen appearance, is no exception. He was a gift to cinema and gone too soon.



– Ash — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 22, 2022

Another review tells the same story. “Tense and heartbreaking, 892 tells a true story…powerhouse performances. Plays like Dog Day Afternoon, but it unfolds intimately. It’s a film that remembers Brian Easley and wishes to tell his story right.”

So, as you can expect this one is emotional. Not just for the story. Those that remember Michael K. Williams will be taken back by the performance it seems. When Williams passed, it shocked the entertainment world. While he portrayed Omar on The Wire, he became a household name. After that, he made his own way in Hollywood.

When this one hits the masses, it is likely going to be a big hit.

Remembering Michael K. Williams

The death of Michael K. Williams was awful and tragic. His fans immediately started to share their favorite shows, movies and projects the actor was in. Of course, his family and friends as well as all of his fans miss the actor dearly. So, this last film is going to be one that folks want to watch.

There were a lot of messages and tributes for the actor. While a lot happened on Twitter and social media, the Emmys also remembered the late Williams. There are always In Memoriam videos at the Emmys and other awards shows. Unfortunately, Williams was on this one. However, there were a number of well wishes and kind words from award winners and others at the show.

So, fans will wait for 892 to come out to larger audiences. If the movie is as good as the Sundance folks make it sound, then this one could pick up a few awards along the way. Michael K. Williams should be fantastic in, sadly, his last role on film.