Michael Lerner, Prolific Character Actor that Appeared in ‘Elf’, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Barton Fink’, Dies at 81

Michael Lerner, an actor who featured in films such as Elf, Godzilla, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, died at 81 years old. Lerner received an Oscar nomination in best supporting actor. It was for his performance in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1991 psychological comedy Barton Fink. Lerner died on Saturday evening.

Lerner’s death was confirmed by his nephew, The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner. He paid tribute to his uncle through a post on Instagram Sunday afternoon. No further details regarding Lerner’s death are available at this time.

“We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me,” Lerner wrote. “His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way.

“I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time,” Lerner said. “RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs and endless movie marathon.”

Michael Lerner Earned Oscar Nomination For His Work In ‘Barton Fink’

After putting together steady work as an actor through the 1970s and ’80s, Michael Lerner achieved a higher profile. It came after landing an Oscar nomination in 1992 for his turn in the Coen brothers’ period thriller Barton Fink. In the film, Lerner portrayed movie mogul Jack Lipnick, the pushy boss to John Turturro’s eponymous screenwriter. The role was a bellwether for the film’s sometimes-cutthroat, sometimes-uproarious tone. An imposing office-bound studio exec, Lerner’s performance is often considered a cornerstone turn among Coen enthusiasts. Moreover, the actor reunited with the directors for a brief role in their 2009 comedy A Serious Man, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, with an Academy Award nod under his belt, Lerner became a familiar face for moviegoers through the ’90s. Notable credits included Newsies, Blank Check, No Escape, and Celebrity. In Roland Emmerich’s 1998 Godzilla, he played the overwhelmed, pompous New York leader deemed Mayor Ebert. It was a lampoon of premier film critic Roger Ebert. Lerner was styled to resemble the At the Movies co-host in the disaster blockbuster.

Lerner continued regular work after the turn of the century. He played the severe boss to James Caan’s grumpy publishing company exec in the 2003 holiday comedy Elf. He played a mutant-weary U.S. Senator in the 2014 blockbuster X-Men: Days of Future Past. Finally, Lerner is survived by his brother, Ken, and his nephew, Sam.