Michael Strahan Unveils New Career Venture After Being Absent From ‘Good Morning America’

Following multiple absences from his usual gig Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced his new career venture on Instagram.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Sun reports that in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (February 14th), Strahan announced his own skincare line. “Perfect last minute #ValentinesDay gift!” the former NFL player declared. “Head over to your local @CVSPharmacy @MensWearhouse or @RiteAid to get yours!”

According to his skincare website, the Michael Strahan products are formulated to defend against common skin concerns. That includes dry skin. The products are effective for all skin types as well as ages and ethnicities.

“Every Michael Strahan skin and shave routine product is formulated with innovative and powerful Activated Silk skin defense technology. Created from natural, renewably sourced silk protein, Activated Silk technology was designed by biotechnologists to boost and enhance the skin barrier. And it benefits even the most sensitive skin without harming a sensitive planet.”

Along with CVS, Men’s Warhorse, and RiteAid, the skincare line is available on Amazon.

Michael Strahan Shared Details About His New Skincare Last Fall

While speaking to PEOPLE last fall, Michael Strahan shared some details about his new Daily Defense skincare line.

“I’ve always been into my skin,” he told the media outlet at the time. However, he admitted that he didn’t prioritize his skincare routine until his career went from football to morning show hosting. “As an athlete, you’re just putting the helmet, on, taking a helmet off, and using soap and whatever — you don’t have time for a routine. Now, [because of] the career that I am in and the makeup that I have to wear, I have one that I stick to.”

Strahan also stated that skincare is just as important as clothing. “Clothes are about confidence. We’ve done that. Skin is about confidence, too. So it was the next evolutionary step.”

Michael Strahan then explained his family played a role in his skincare interest. He noted that the women in his life take care of their skin and have always told him he should do the same. “But when searching products, I found that there was a missing link in that market,” he continued. The former NFL player said that his new collection doesn’t take a lot of time out of his day and gives him everything he needs.

To create his skincare line, Strahan teamed up with the biotechnology company, Evolved by Nature. Among the formulas in the products is “Activated Silk Technology,” which uses silk proteins to improve the skin’s outer barrier. “It was important to differentiate ourselves from other products — ours has some serious benefits.”

He went on to add that his skincare line is about how everyone tackles every day and defends their skin.