Mike Rowe Blesses ‘Dirty Jobs’ Fans with Another Instant Classic Song

After Mike Rowe’s Christmas song, “Santa’s Got a Dirty Job,” reached the top of the charts during the holiday season, one fan decided he deserved credit for another jingle that appeared on the latest episode of his show.

Unlike his Christmas song which is an original hit he debuted with John Rich, Mike Rowe’s other hit, “The Rocksucker Song” is a parody that the Dirty Jobs host thought of while filming the show. The original tune, “Up on the Roof,” was a classic 1962 song by The Drifters.

While watching Dirty Jobs, a fan named Don Burkhead wrote to Rowe and shared just how much he enjoyed his version.

“I’ve seen you do some very weird, very random things over the years, but last night, you turned ‘Up On the Roof’ into ‘The Rocksucker’ song, and I must say, I’ve never seen anything like it,” the fan wrote. “‘On the roof it ain’t about the pay, caulkin’ holes and suckin’ rock all day!’ Ha! Are you kidding me? I’ve been singing that line all day. Please tell me there’s a full-length version somewhere!”

And luckily, there was. Mike Rowe posted the full song on Instagram in which he sang the parody on site. Watch it here.

How the Original Song Compares to Mike Rowe’s Parody

According to Mike Rowe’s response, he wrote that parody in a day after humming the tune to himself.

“I’m not proud of the result, but neither am I ashamed. Mostly, as with the majority of what you see on Dirty Jobs, I was just trying to amuse myself,” Rowe said.

Like Rowe’s holiday tune, The Drifters’ hit climbed music charts, reaching number 5 on the U.S. pop singles chart and number 4 on the U.S. R&B singles chart. Here’s how the original lyrics compare to Mike Rowe’s version.

Take a listen.

Rowe Gives Sneak Peek of ‘Dirty Jobs’ Episode

Earlier this week, Mike Rowe gave a sneak peek of the episode that featured “The Rocksucker Song.”

Rowe shared that he traveled to Nashville for the latest episode of the revived Dirty Jobs where he spent all day sucking rocks off of rooftops.

“It’s one of those jobs that’s so weird, and one of those days that’s so punishing, there’s really nothing to do but write a song about it, which I did, and which I’ll share later,” Rowe teased.

Later, he traveled further northwest to work with rocks in a different capacity.

“Then, it’s off to South Dakota, where a good-natured gang of dedicated mountain carvers illustrate the differences between sucking rock, and carving stone,” he continued. “It’s another illuminating evening of pain and suffering, with the normal doses of levity and song.”