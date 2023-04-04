Mike Rowe Explains How ‘Being Covered in Other People’s Crap’ Gave Him a Platform

Mike Rowe recently explained what gave him a platform to take Dirty Jobs to the next level, and it wasn’t his operatic voice.

The legendary host talked all about the roots and nuances of his long-running reality show during an interview with American Essense. And he explained that highlighting the blue-collared worker was a concept inspired by his grandfather, Carl Knobel.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Knobel had the unique ability to master all trades, despite only gaining a 7th-grade education, and Rowe was certain he was going to grow up and be just like him. But he soon realized that he wasn’t blessed with the same talents as his grandfather and became a career TV personality instead.

But one day, Rowe’s mother called and said, “Michael, your grandfather turned 90 years old today—and he’s not going to be around forever. And wouldn’t it be terrific if, before he died, he could turn on the television and see you doing something that looked like work?”

While Rowe knew his mom made her comment in jest, it gave him an idea. He knew he couldn’t do the same work as Knobel, but he could help others appreciate the trades and possibly even convince more people to go into them.

Mike Rowe’s Grandfather Lived to See One Segment of What Led to ‘Dirty Jobs’

At the time, Rowe had a “cushy little job” hosting an evening show on San Francisco’s Channel 5 KPIX that typically let him travel around the area’s more refined locations like museums and wineries. But in the spirit of Knobel, he pitched the idea of a segment called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

That segment was a hit, and it led Mike Rowe straight to The Discovery Channel for Dirty Jobs. He admitted that it was a strange switch to go from being a knowledgeable authority to being a guest on his own show.

“I stopped being a host,” he admitted. “I started to become a guest—I stopped being an expert and started to be a full-time dilettante.”

But being willing to put himself in all the dirty, hard, and sometime disgusting situations made his audience respect him, and that gave him the platform to spread his grandfather’s legacy.

“And so, to the extent people might trust me, or at least give me the benefit of the doubt, I think it comes from the fact that they’ve seen me try and fail for 20 years,” Rowe continued. “They’ve seen me crawl through a sewer. And when you see a guy covered with other people’s crap, you know, that guy’s not gonna lie to you.”

Carl Knobel survived to see one episode of Somebody’s Gotta Do It before passing away.

“He was very nearly blind by the time he died,” he told the publication. “He was 91. So, he knew I had gone into this direction … and I’d like to think he approved. I’m pretty sure he did.”