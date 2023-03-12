Miley Cyrus, Channing Tatum and More Caught in Ke Huy Quan Selfies at LA Event

Oscar-nominated actor Ke Huy Quan is living his best life and grabbing selfies with superstars like Miley Cyrus at a recent LA event. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor took to Instagram to share his excitement over attending Friday’s Versace Winter/Fall collection presentation in Los Angeles.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I had the pleasure of attending the Versace fashion show in LA,” he wrote. “MY FIRST EVER!!!!! It was SO MUCH FUN!!! Thank you @donatella_versace for having me. Sharing some photos from the show. Again, I could not contain my excitement, and you know what that means—it’s SELFIE TIME!” Suffice it to say, Mr. Quan’s selfie game did not disappoint.

The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star’s unabashed enthusiasm is clearly contagious. Along with Cyrus, Quan nabs selfies with the likes of Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway, and Channing Tatum. All of these seasoned eventgoers beam nearly as wide as the child star turned comeback Oscar contender. Some of them even chimed in under the post’s comments. “It was a joy to meet you and your lovely wife,” Hathaway wrote.

Longtime devotees and new fans alike are pulling for Ke Huy Quan to triumph with a Best Supporting Actor win at the Academy Awards. It’s evident in the love shown underneath the endearing Instagram post. Quan’s Encino Man co-star Pauly Shore commented, “You got This dude!” Another fan gushed, “protect this man at all costs.”

Ke Huy Quan landed an Oscar nomination for his first major role in over 20 years

At just 12, Quan charmed audiences with his debut performance in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The following year he was a cast member of the beloved ’80s classic adventure film The Goonies.

When in his twenties, Quan found that he was unable to acquire any roles for himself. Dejected, he chose the alternate path of working behind cameras instead and changed careers. “I spent a long time lying to myself that acting isn’t fun anymore,” he shared recently with NPR. Gradually, Quan observed that the acting roles for Asian actors were becoming more abundant and better developed. Therefore, he chose to take a chance again – this time with Everything Everywhere All at Once as his first script.

“When I read the script for the first time, I was overwhelmed with emotion, because it was a script that I wanted to read for many, many years,” Quan says. “It was a role that I thought was written for me, and I was just so excited.”

After a lengthy sabbatical from acting, 51-year-old Quan is now the most likely candidate to snag the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The remarkable feat is even more incredible given that he lost his health insurance when work opportunities diminished due to the pandemic.