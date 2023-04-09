Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ Crowned Most Consumed Song of 2023

Miley Cyrus’s Flowers, which was allegedly written for her ex-husband Liam, has officially been crowned the most consumed song of the year.

The Jan. 12 release has been sitting in the No. 1 spot on five of the U.S. Billboard charts for weeks, and it’s peeked at the top of dozens of other charts around the world as well.

During a study, the music sales data resource Luminate found that the 2023 overall global music streams reached one trillion on March 31. Flowers made up an astounding 1.16 billion of those streams, according to Variety. That means Miley Cyrus’s hit is the most streamed of all.

The single lives on her most recent record, Endless Summer Vacation. And upon its release, rumors that she penned the lyrics for Hemsworth helped it skyrocket in popularity. The song is rumored to be a response to Bruno Mars’ song When I Was Your Man that Hemsworth supposedly sent her after the split.

Dolly Parton Subtly Addresses Miley Cyrus ‘Flowers’ Rumors

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and began a high-profile on-again-off-again romance. They Got engaged in 2012 and planned a wedding for April 2012, but Hemsworth postpone the nuptials and eventually called off the wedding a few months later.

The two rekindled the flames a few years later and got re-engaged in 2016. They married in December 2018 and separated the following August. They divorced in February 2020.

While Cyrus hasn’t directly spoken about the rumors, her godmother Dolly Parton has mentioned that the lyrics came from her personal life

“I love that song. Miley is so great,” she told US Weekly in a story that was published on January 17. ” I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter. I don’t know who wrote that. But I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing.”

Flowers was actually written by Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, and Gregory Aldae Hein. And their creation shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan 28. It sat there for six weeks before moving down one notch to No. 2. It still reigns several other charts.

The track also made history by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single week.