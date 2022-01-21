‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed, New Release Dates Announced

Sorry, Mission: Impossible fans. It’s looking like the theatrical release dates of the action-packed franchise’s upcoming seventh and eighth films are officially being pushed back.

As previously reported, Mission: Impossible 7‘s theatrical debut on September 30, 2022. Meanwhile, 8 was for July 2023. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 7 will now be premiering on July 14, 2023. While 8 is releasing on June 28, 2024.

In a statement to the media outlet, Paramount and Skydance shared the news. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

Despite the change of plans, the franchise’s star Tom Cruise will have more events going on during 2022. This includes the release of his highly anticipated film Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel of his 1986 film will hit theaters on May 27th of this year.

Tom Cruise Opens Up About the Crazy Stunts He Did While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

During an October 2021 interview with Empire, Tom Cruise shared more details about the stunts he did while filming Mission: Impossible 7. While speaking about the first day of filming, Cruise recalled, “If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp. The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem. Because I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn’t what was going to happen with the bike.”

Cruise then stated that he had about six seconds once he departed the ramp to pull the chute. “I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well.”

Also speaking about handling the COVID-19 pandemic while on set, Cruise revealed more details about how he and the film crew reopened production safely. “All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry. And for the whole to know that we’d start rolling on the movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”

Cruise spoke about his response to the pandemic. “I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands if not tens of thousands of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could love my house!’”

The actor went on to add that he talked to the studio about returning to production. “I told the industry, ‘ We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely.”