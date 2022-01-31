‘Mission Impossible’ Star Lynda Day George Described Sad Reason She Quit Acting

Mission Impossible starlet Lynda Day George had a promising career in Hollywood. But after her husband passed away, she stepped away from the camera to take care of her family.

For nearly 30 years, Lynda starred in some of the biggest series on television. She had roles in shows such as Bonanza, Flipper, Most Wanted, and The Fugitive. But she was most famous for playing Lisa Casey in Mission Impossible.

When the series ended in 1973, the actress continued to play in hit shows. And in between her roles, she married fellow actor Christoper George.

The couple went on to have two children together, Nicky and Krisinda Casey. And they also co-starred in multiple TV movies and cult horror films.

But in 1983, Lynda Day George’s career came to a halt when her husband died unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack. Christopher was 52 at the time of his passing. And he and Lynda had been married for 14 years.

With Christopher gone, the newly widowed Lynda decided that acting needed to take a back seat to her children. So she moved to Washington State and mostly remained away from the limelight.

“After Chris died, I needed to take care of my family,” she told the Mansfield News Journal in 2021.

Between 1983 and 1989 Lynda did take a handful of jobs, but she only accepted single episode gigs. Her most recent work was for the Mission: Impossible revival series in 1989. In it, she reprised her role of Lisa Casey one time.

The actress married her third husband, Doug Cronin, in 1990. And she remained with him until he passed in 2010.

‘Mission Impossible’s’ Actress Lynda Day George Hopes to Return to the Screen

Now that Nicky and Krisinda are grown, Lynda Day George is planning on making a Hollywood comeback.

Lynda hasn’t worked in film in over three decades, but she’s hoping to end the streak soon. As the 77-year-old shared with the Mansfield News Journal, she’s itching to get back to work. And she thinks that her life experiences will help make her a stronger actress.

“With all I’ve been through, I’ve ‘grown up’ and can bring better comprehension and more wisdom to a role,” she said. “I have a busy life now, but I’m committed to returning to acting and will do whatever it takes to get back.”

But before heading back to Tinsel Town, Lynda is busy completing her personal memoir, Lynda Day George: A Hollywood Memoir.

My New book will be out in 2020 pic.twitter.com/mOc8c4IFrV — Lynda Day George (@LyndaDayGeorge2) March 7, 2020

The book was set to release in 2020. But as of now, it hasn’t reached bookshelves yet.