‘Mission Impossible’ Star Lynda Day George Opened Up About Time on Show

Actress Lynda Day George worked on multiple hit television shows during her career. But out of all of them, she’s most fond of her time with Mission Impossible.

The series ran from 1966 to 1973, and George joined the cast in 1971. But despite the fact that she jumped in so late in the game, the other actors still embraced her.

“The cast was wonderful,” she told Fox News in 2021. ” They were so kind and welcoming to me. I had no idea what to expect because the show was already established and successful before I came along. But they all put me completely at ease. I loved being around them. I felt right at home from the start.”

The actress found out that she was pregnant with her first child while starring on the show. And because her character was famous for donning tight special agent attire, George was concerned that Mission Impossible her bosses would be upset.

But instead, they were excited for Lynda Day George and her husband Christoper George. And they proved how respected and valued she was by taking every measure they could to accommodate the pregnancy and new baby—even though that meant that the actress had to miss some episodes.

“Everyone was thrilled. They were willing to work around me and certainly made things a lot easier for me. I was really blessed to be part of such a wonderful show,” she continued. “I felt completely supported by a wonderful group. And I couldn’t have been happier.”

‘Mission Impossible’ Actor Peter Graves Influenced Barry Williams’ Career

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams credits his career to the iconic Mission Impossible actor Peter Graves.

But Williams was star-struck long before Graves was the suave mission leader James Phelps. As he shared in a MeTV interview, Williams spotted the actor in a film a decade earlier. And the movie impacted him so much that he wanted to follow in Peter Graves’ footsteps.

“He had a big influence on me, and that influence did get me into acting,” Williams admitted. “He was doing a show in the 50s called Fury about a horse who couldn’t be ridden by anyone but his adopted son. [The son] was a little older than I, but I totally related to it.”

After watching Fury, Barry Williams was inspired to try for a guest role on General Hospital, which he got. Then five years later, he was cast in The Brady Bunch.

Interestingly, nearly two decades after he first watched Graves, everything came “full circle” for Williams when he got to star alongside him on Mission Impossible.

In the episode titled Gitano, Williams plays King Victor, the ruler of a small European country who seeks refuge after learning that someone was planning to assassinate him.