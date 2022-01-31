‘Mission Impossible’ Star Lynda Day George Wants a Return

Actress Lynda Day George turned a few heads during her two-season stint on the CBS show Mission Impossible. She is ready for a return.

George played agent Lisa Casey on there. She also was married to TV star Christopher George, who made his mark on The Rat Patrol.

So, the actress has not been in front of a camera in more than three decades. In an interview with the Mansfield News Journal, George said that she’s ready to return and get herself out there.

“With all I’ve been through, I’ve ‘grown up’ and can bring better comprehension and more wisdom to a role,” George says in an article for Best Life. “I have a busy life now, but I’m committed to returning to acting and will do whatever it takes to get back.”

‘Mission Impossible’ Actress Getting Back Into Focus For Her Acting Career

What has she been through? The deaths of her second and third husbands. George died in 1983 and her third-husband Doug Cronin died in 2010. These days, George lives in Washington state. Reportedly, the Mission Impossible actress is working on a memoir, too.

The CBS drama starred Peter Graves, Greg Morris, Martin Landau, Barbara Bain, and Peter Lupus. Graves’ name might sound familiar to classic TV fans due to this show but also, he’s the brother of James Arness of Gunsmoke fame. Yes, Graves also appeared in the funny movie Airplane!

According to IMDb, the series was about “an elite covert operations unit carries out highly sensitive missions subject to official denial in the event of failure, death or capture.” The original series ran from 1966 to 1973. There was a reboot that ran between 1988-90. It was in the second version of the TV series that George reprised her role before retiring from acting in 1989.

Peter Graves Would Have An Impact On Future Star of ‘The Brady Bunch’

Modern-day fans are familiar with the movie series that stars Tom Cruise. But let’s get back to the TV series and its star for a minute. Did you know that Graves would have an impact on a future classic TV show star? He did and that young person at the time was Barry Wiliams of The Brady Bunch.

Williams, who played Greg Brady on the sitcom, talked about this with Mike Deeson of MeTV on May 26, 2021. Williams was asked about how Graves’ influence.

“He had a big influence on me, and that influence did get me into acting,” Williams said. “He was doing a show in the ’50s called Fury, about a horse who couldn’t be ridden by anyone but his adopted son. [The son] was a little older than I, but I totally related to it.”