Molly Ringwald Has Full Circle ‘Sixteen Candles’ Moment With Her Mom: ‘Life Imitates Art’

’80s movie icon Molly Ringwald revealed that she lived out her character Sam’s dilemma in “Sixteen Candles”–at age 54.

“Actual conversation with my mom today,” Ringwald captioned a post on Instagram, which showed a screenshot of a conversation she had with her mother.

Here’s the ironic back and forth:

“That’s it?” Ringwald asked her mother. “You don’t have anything else to say to me today?” “I didn’t realize it was the 18th today,” her mother replied. “Happy birthday! I haven’t got your present in the mail. Will do very soon.” “Life imitates art,” Ringwald wrote, presumably referring to her role in “Sixteen Candles.” “How true,” her mother responded. “It took me a few more years to forget.” Molly Ringwald

Ringwald’s fans were sympathetic to her Sixteen Candles woes. They blew up the comments section with birthday messages. Perhaps the best response was from one user who wrote: “I can’t believe it. She *censored* forgot your birthday.”–a direct reference to one of Sam’s lines from the film.

Thankfully, Ringwald took the mistake in stride. Although arguably her mother had fewer excuses in real life than on screen. That is, unless Ringwald’s actual sister is getting married.

Sixteen Candles Star Discusses Inappropriate Film Moments

While Ringwald isn’t ashamed of her past as a teen idol, she did find that a number scenes from her classic films didn’t age well. In particular, she felt that the John Hughes films that defined her career were inappropriate. However, Ringwald doesn’t regret her choice to star in those movies.

“First of all, there were not that many movies that were about young women,” said Ringwald. “Where the protagonist was a young woman. Where they were the one that was directing the action. They weren’t just somebody’s girlfriend or love interest or daughter or whatever. So, you know, that made it sort of groundbreaking. [The films] really reflected a lot of people’s feelings about insecurity and being different.”

The actress does feel that the positives of these movies are at times outweighed by the negatives. Ringwald explained that Sixteen Candles is particularly guilty.

“The thing that really bothers me the most, which I wrote about, was the character of Caroline being sort of bartered by her boyfriend who’s supposed to be the dreamboat,” she said. “Jake Ryan basically barters her when she’s drunk … and that’s supposed to be okay.”

Ringwald then elaborated that these kinds of situations were prevalent in Hughes’s work.

“If you read John’s early writing, even earlier scripts than Sixteen Candles, there was even more stuff that was really kinda inappropriate,” Ringwald said. “And when you read it now, you’re sort of like ‘what the? What was this person thinking?’”