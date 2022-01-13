‘Monarch’: Fox Delays Premiere of New Country Music Drama Until Fall 2022

Fox has delayed the premiere of the upcoming country music drama Monarch until the fall of 2022. The series was previously set to debut after the NFC Championship Game and then move to Tuesday nights. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins and follows a country music dynasty.

Fox will announce the replacement programming for the timeslot after the game and the Tuesday night timeslots within the next few days.

A spokesperson for the network released a statement regarding the programming delay.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, ‘Monarch,’ is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule ‘Monarch’s’ January 30 debut to the Fall.”

COVID-19 has surged this Winter, with the Omicron variant delaying and stopping production on multiple sets.

“As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes,” the spokesperson continued. “We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is ‘Monarch.’”

According to Variety, Monarch will continue production in the spring. We already have a theme song and a trailer for the series. The show still needs to shoot a lot more for season one. And it looks like COVID-19 has complicated things.

‘Monarch’ Follows A ‘First Family’ Of Country Music

Monarch follows a sort of “first family” of country music, the Roman family. Susan Sarandon plays mother and country music legend Dottie Cantrell Roman. Trace Adkins plays her husband, Albie Roman. Beth Ditto, Anna Friel and Joshua Sasse play their children, Gigi Taylor-Roman, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, and Luke Roman.

At the beginning of the series, uncomfortable truths about the family start to surface. And the family, which has prided itself on honesty and integrity, finds their empire at risk of falling apart. Melissa London Hilfers wrote the series. She is also on as an executive producer. Jason Ensler is a producer and also directed the first episode.

Jon Feldman is on as the showrunner, replacing the previous showrunner last fall. People know his work on various other series including Tru Calling, Dawson’s Creek, American Dreams, Roswell, and The Wonder Years.

Fox has yet to release any official fall release date for Monarch. But Outsider will keep you posted when more information becomes available.