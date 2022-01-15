‘Monarch’: Meet the Romans, Country Music’s First Family

Following the recent news that the premiere of Fox’s Monarch has officially been pushed back to Fall 2022, the network is sharing more details about the upcoming drama series. This includes descriptions of each member of the Roman family.

Monarch is set to follow the Romans. The family is dubbed Country Music’s first family. The family is headed by Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins). Although the family seems to be highly successful, there are some skeletons in the closet. And past information about the family is not exactly accurate. It’s up to Nicky Roman (Anna Friel) to help protect the family’s reign in the music genre.

According to TV Insider, here are the Monarch characters’ descriptions. Dottie (Sarandon) is the reigning queen. She notably has “Opry-worthy” songs. Which are about heartbreak, hardship, and hell-raising. She will also do whatever it takes to keep her title as Country Music’s leading star.

Albie (Adkins) is Dottie’s “King” who helped grow the family’s Country Music empire. However, he notably hasn’t had his own hit single in ten years. He also has a temper. Nicky, formerly Nicolette, is the “next in line” for the family’s throne. She has been preparing to be worthy when her celebrity parents pass the microphone “torch” to her. She also does whatever it takes to protect her chance in the spotlight.

Gigi Tucker-Roman (played by Beth Ditto), is a married lesbian. She often feels like an outsider and stands out from her family. This is despite Albie’s “soft spot” for her. Her voice apparently rivals her sister’s. Finally, Luke Roman is the only son and the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Dottie adores him and he is close to his sisters. However, he has a different kind of relationship with his father.

Here is Why ‘Monarch’ Is Premiering in Fall 2022

As previously reported, Fox announced the delay of Monarch earlier this week. The show was originally going to premiere at the end of January. A spokesperson for Fox issued a statement about the delay.

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully competing drama Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022, ” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact of COVID-19 connotes to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30th debut to the Fall.”

The spokesperson for Fox also stated that as a “cornerstone” for the network’s new 2022-2023 slate, shifting Monarch allows Fox to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support the launch. “[The delay gives] our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes.”