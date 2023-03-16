‘Monk’ Is Back with Tony Shalhoub in Upcoming Movie For Peacock

Tony Shalhoub is set to return as the eccentric, obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in a movie for streamer Peacock. The classic tv show Monk ran on the USA Network from 2002 to 2009. The creator of the series, Andy Breckman, is taking on the task of writing and executive producing a movie called Mr. Monk’s Last Case. Randy Zisk, an experienced director of 35 episodes, will take on the helm once more and executive producer David Hoberman is set to join him. Actors Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Héctor Elizondo will all be returning to their roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Sluchan is the executive vp movies, kids, and daytime at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. He weighed in on the upcoming film. “When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in the present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” Sluchan said. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

‘Monk’ was a break-out hit for the USA network, leading to more original programming

Monk launched USA’s era of flourishing scripted series in the early 2000s. It ran for eight seasons, spanning over 125 episodes on the cable channel. The show was a tremendous critical and awards success. It garnered eight Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. In 2009, its series finale garnered over 9 million viewers. That was the highest viewership of a scripted program on ad-supported cable at that time. Of course, this record was later crushed by The Walking Dead.

In Mr. Monk’s Last Case, the great detective is called to solve a case that hits particularly close to home. His stepdaughter Molly needs help in her mission as a journalist before she ties the knot. Of course, Peacock has already released two films based on Psych. Monk is their newest addition to the roster of USA shows that have received movie treatments. A release date for the upcoming film has not been set.

In a recent interview with Dr. Loubna Hassanieh’s web series, “Unheard Stories”, Shalhoub tantalized fans about the upcoming revival of “Monk”. Furthermore, he implied that Monk had endured a difficult time during this pandemic. “It’s Monk post-COVID, so he’s in trouble,” he joked.

Tony Shalhoub’s performance in Monk earned him three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor. Recently, Tony Shalhoub earned himself an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 2019, due to his performance as Abe Weissman on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.