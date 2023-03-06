‘Moonshiners’ Star Josh Owens Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash in Florida

Moonshiners star Josh Owens suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident at the Daytona International Speedway. Not much is known about the crash, itself, other than it occurred Saturday during a bike race in Daytona Beach.

Nobody from Owens’ circle has confirmed the extent of the injuries, but his co-star Richard Landry did imply that the crash took a toll.

“I just talked to a few people, who said they talked to some family members. They said Josh is doing okay,” Landry said in a social media video. Landry said he had heard that Owens suffered a broken leg in the accident, but couldn’t confirm. “That’s like a hangnail or something to Josh,” he told fans. “Everybody keep praying because he isn’t out of the woods yet, but he is doing better.”

Jessica Read also updated the public on Facebook. “Please keep our brother Josh Owens in prayer🙏 I’ve gotten so many calls & messages that I haven’t answered & I’m sorry. Josh is stable right now from the accident thank God🙏 I can’t sleep & I’m praying & I’m thinking about all the good times🙏 We love you so much brother ❤️”

Another Moonshiners personality Tim Smith also chimed in. “Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens,” Smith tweeted. “All I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he’ll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please, we are a ways out.”

Two moonshiners had to pick up and find a new way to make a living during COVID

The show has followed Owens and his castmates for over a decade as they distill moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains. Besides personal injury, shiners up in the mountains also have plenty of other challenges to face, as well.

In late 2021, Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes faced a raid by Tennessee police, prompting them to leave the state and look for work elsewhere.

“We’re about too old to do anything else, and Digger’s too pretty to go to jail,” Ramsey said about the raid. “They’re [clients] our friends and our customers, so we suffered with them.”

Since becoming pseudo-celebrities, the pair has been able to work as judges on the reality show, Master Distiller. “There has not been one episode of Master Distiller where we didn’t walk away learning something, which is good,” Ramsey admitted. “You’re never too old to keep learning.”

Manes agreed, saying that the love of the industry keeps them motivated and thirsty for more.

“You can tell the ones that just wanna be on TV,” Manes said. “They don’t know what they’re doing first of all. … To make good liquor, you gotta have the passion in your heart for it. That always shines through.”