‘Moonshiners’ Star Josh Owens Posts Video From Hospital Bed Following Violent Motorcycle Crash

Josh Owens, who is one of the stars of the TV show Moonshiners, offers his fans and followers a health update after a motorcycle crash. Owens was involved in the accident earlier this month. In the crash, he suffered a broken neck, back, arm, and legs.

Owens put up a video on Monday. It was filmed at his hospital bed and it marks the first time hes opened up about his health condition post-wreck. Owens just showed off one of his wounds, but it’s pretty insane. At one point, he turned the camera on his leg, which had about 50 staples and a huge scar, TMZ reports.

Josh Owens of ‘Moonshiners’ Confident That He Will Heal From Motorcycle Accident

He admitted that he’s hanging on by a thread. But Josh Owens is confident that he’ll heal from all of his wounds and get back to the reality TV show. Owens crashed on March 4 while participating in a motorcycle race at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway.

Shortly after the accident, Owens’ co-star on Moonshiners, Richard Landry, said he’d talked to some people who talked to family members. They said that Owens was doing OK but was not out of the woods yet. One of Josh’s friends started a GoFundMe for his hospital bill. Owens does not have health insurance, .according to his friend.

Owens Maintains A Positive Mental Attitude In Midst Of His Injuries

Don’t count Josh Owens out. He’s maintaining a positive outlook even with all of his injuries. As part of Owens’ video update, Owens said it’s only by the grace of God he survived the wreck. He adds, “I’m still here and I love ya’ll.”

While Owens heals, fellow Moonshiners stars Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes will be hard at work. But they didn’t always have it easy. In fact, a police raid did them in and forced the two to look for places outside of Tennessee.

It appears that busines is still going good. Why? “Covid put a huge demand on liquor, legal and illegal,” Manes said. .”If you’re stuck with your spouse seven days a week, you might need a drink… or two,” Ramsey said.

Meanwhile, Mark and Huck were learning from Amanda a way to make good use of honey and walnuts in an episode from last year. This did involve a little science. Now, it takes up to a couple of weeks for alcohol to be infused with hard nuts and wild honey. They were able to speed up the process by compressing the walnut and honey mix with the alcohol in pressured canisters.