‘Moonshiners’ Star Lance Waldroup’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than a year after Moonshiners star Lance Waldroup passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30, the official cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the Moonshiners star’s official cause of death is listed as congestive heart failure. Waldroup’s autopsy report showed cardiomyopathy. The media outlet noted that this means it was harder for Waldroup’s heart to pump blood. Among the contributing factors of this condition is morbid obesity. Waldroup was 580 lbs. at the time of his death.

The medical examiner who worked on the autopsy also revealed that Lance has a history of high blood pressure and suicidal thoughts. He was also a recovering opioid addict. It was also reported that a couple of Suboxone pills, which are prescription meds that are used to treat opioid addiction, were found in Lance’s room. Crushed white powder was also discovered.

The media outlet reports that narcotics are not listed as contributing factors of Lance. However, the medical examiner did note in the autopsy that there is evidence of drug abuse in Lance’s body.

What Happened to ‘Moonshiners’ Star Lance Waldroup

As previously reported, the Moonshiner star’s father, Jeff Waldroup, revealed that he passed away in his North Carolina home on February 25, 2021. TMZ shared that Lance went outside to smoke, returned to his home, and played video games. But he was later found unconscious on the bed. His mother, Lynn, discovered him.

TMZ reports that its sources confirmed that Lynn had spoken to the Moonshiners star four hours prior to her discovering him in his home. The source also shared that after the conversation ended, Lance had gone to his room to lay down.

Discovery Channel shared a special message for the Moonshiners star after the news broke about his passing. “Lance will be remembered as an adventurous distiller who was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of moonshine to new heights.”

The Moonshiners star was notably a bootlegging in his home state of North Carolina alongside his father. Despite not having as much experience, Lance was described as a protege to his father. He would also seek his father’s guidance when it came to moonshine.

Lance is the third child of the Waldroups who passed away at a young age. The family revealed that the Moonshiners star actually had survivor’s guilt. This was due to the fact that his sister died when she was 11-years-old. His brother died when he was 20.

Friends Launch GoFundMe Campaign for the ‘Moonshiners’ Star’s Family

Friends close to the family launched a GoFundMe campaign after the Moonshiners star’s passing. It reads, “The Waldroup family is devastated over Lance passing. It was unexpected. Lance had such a kind loving soul and was always there for others in need.”

Lance had quit Moonshiners to take care of Lynn after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. “He did not want to leave her side and waited on her hand and foot,” the GoFundMe page reads.