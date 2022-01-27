Morgan Stevens, ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Fame’ Actor, Dead at 70

TMZ is reporting that Melrose Place and Fame actor Morgan Stevens has passed away. He starred in many iconic TV shows.

Morgan Stevens was born in Knoxville Tennesse on October 16, 1951. His acting career began in earnest when he made appearances on The Waltons. Throughout his career, he became a household figure through his various roles on television.

According to police, TMZ says that Stevens was found dead in his kitchen. The 70-year-old is suspected to have died of natural causes. At this time, there is no foul play suspected. He was a star of the 1980s and the 1990s and lived a quiet life throughout the 2000s. His last role credited was as Max Henson on Walker, Texas Ranger for one episode in 1999.

While Morgan Stevens portrayed teacher David Reardon on Fame he was a gentle and kind figure. Reardon was a teacher that the students could turn to for advice. He was on the show for two seasons before taking off for other roles.

There were a lot of iconic shows that Stevens played a role in. He had appearances on shows such as The Love Boat, Magnum, P.I., and Murder, She Wrote. However, there was one role in particular that viewers will recognize him from the most.

Morgan Stevens As Nick Diamond

Most folks will remember Stevens for his time as Nick Diamond on Melrose Place. The Fox soap opera ran for seven seasons throughout the early to late 1990s. Ending in 1999, Stevens was able to make a number of appearances on the show while it was on the air.

The story focused on a group of friends living in the same apartment complex called, you guessed it, Melrose Place. This was actually a spinoff of Beverly Hills, 90210. Stevens made all of his appearances in 1995 and after the episode Hook, Line and Hayley he stepped away from the show and never appeared on it again.

There are all of these great classic TV actors and actresses that entertained us for years and kind of fade into the background. Morgan Stevens was a fun and entertaining actor during his career. Despite not having a role since 1999, he will be remembered for the roles and shows he was able to improve and be a part of throughout three decades.

During the height of Stevens’ fame, the actor faced a difficult time. It was 1991, and Los Angeles settled a lawsuit that Stevens filed for police brutality. This was soon after the Rodney King case and tensions were high.

After being pulled over for a DUI, Morgan Stevens apparently refused to give back the shirt he was given after being arrested. He claimed that he had been beaten by two jailers. The actor suffered a broken nose, fractured cheek, a dislocated jaw as well as nerve damage due to the attack. He would go on to have another 8 years of success in TV and entertainment.