‘Mork & Mindy’ Star Pam Dawber Explained How Motherhood Affected Her Decision to Take Break

You likely recognize her from portraying Mindy on the influential sitcom, “Mork & Mindy.” Pam Dawber’s character finds Mork and begins to teach him about normal human behavior.

Over the course of the series, the two very different characters end up falling in love, getting married, and raising an Orkan child together. She starred in the series alongside comedy icon Robin Williams. He would go on to have one of the most influential comedic careers ever before his death in 2014.

‘Mork & Mindy’ Star and Motherhood

Meanwhile, Pam Dawber acted in the series from 1978 to 1982. She continued acting after that before eventually taking time off to raise her children.

For Dawber, the fame and the workload just wasn’t a good enough reason to stick around once she had kids. She starred in “My Sister Sam” from 1986 to 1988, as well as a variety of other roles like “Life.. and Stuff” and “101 Dalmations: The Series.”

She then decided to begin her 15-year hiatus from acting.

“I was in a No. 1 show. I had my own deal. I got to do Broadway … got to do musical theater … did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children and it’s like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing,'” Dawber said to Entertainment Tonight.

Although she said she didn’t want to chase fame, Pawber was handed a certain degree of notoriety that has since lasted just from “Mork & Mindy.” She is also married to another major actor, Mark Harmon from “NCIS.” The two got married in 1987 and have two children together — Sean and Ty. She left the entertainment world in order to be around for her two kids, otherwise, both Dawber and Harmon would have been gone a lot from busy schedules.

It wasn’t a sacrifice, either. This was something Dawber was passionate about doing.

“I wanted to drive my kids to school … wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and doughnuts and do the school festivals and all that, and I did. I got to teach in their art class and so it was a different life then and I was very happy to do it,” she also said.

Pam Dawber Talks About Robin Williams

Despite deciding to take a break from acting, Pam Dawber always looked back at her “Mork & Mindy” days affectionately. A lot of that is thanks to Robin Williams, her amazingly comedic and awe-worthy co-star. He sadly passed away from suicide in 2014.

During the documentary “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” Dawber spoke about working alongside Williams. The show was different in the sense that Williams was going to not stick to script. Few other comedians could have accomplished what he did.

“If Robin was a different kind of guy, he could have chewed me up and spit me out. But I loved him. It was a hit because of him, it was a hit because the timing was right, and I think it was also a hit because he and I really liked each other, so we had chemistry,” Dawber said.