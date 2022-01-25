‘Mork & Mindy’ Star Pam Dawber Once Opened Up About Not Chasing Fame

“Mork & Mindy” star Pam Dawber revealed that she was never in acting for the fame. Instead, she’s spent her career doing what makes her happy.

“I was in a No. 1 show,” Dawber explained. “And I had my own deal, I got to do Broadway. I got to do musical theater, I got to do cartoon voices, I did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children and it’s like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing.'”

Additionally, Dawber wanted to be a mother. Being there for her children took priority. Because her husband Mark Harmon had a busy acting career, she chose to step back and raise their sons.

“I wanted to drive my kids to school…” She continued. “I wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and donuts and do the school festivals and all that, and I did. I got to teach in their art class and so it was a different life then and I was very happy to do it.”

Dawber felt that her decision kept her family safe and out of the tabloids.

“Notice you don’t see us in the magazines,” the Mork & Mindy star said. “When you’re married, that’s real life. And to go and plaster your kids… I’m sorry. I’m not for that.”

Interestingly, her sons have yet to see her work. Apparently, this also includes Mork & Mindy.

“I’m just their mom,” she says. “They don’t care about what I did. They care about what they are doing, and they want their parents to care about what they are doing. Their father is already iconic enough for two boys. I am just the mom.”

Mork & Mindy Star Talks Appearing on NCIS

Dawber is an icon in her own right, regardless of what her sons say. As a result, NCIS spent years trying to get her to star side by side with her husband.

The show has been on for a hundred years, and they have come at me a few times,” Dawber explained. “Either I just didn’t want to do it or I didn’t appreciate what it was they wanted me to do. Or it was near Christmas and it was like, ‘I can’t do this. I’ve got my parents coming into town.’ I just haven’t been interested in, you know, chasing the business. At this age, that’s what you do. You’d have to really want it. I just don’t want to put myself out anymore. You know the old song, ‘I haven’t got time for the pain.'”

The actress was content to turn them down up until recently. Dawber joined NCIS for a short arc as journalist Marcie Warren, who hits it off with Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

“Then I guess they had created this character Marcie,” Dawber continued. “Mark didn’t tell me about it. Suddenly I have an email from my agent and I was like, ‘Oh, poor Harry, my poor agent, here we go again. I’m going to turn him down.’ And he goes, ‘Well, you might want to read this.’ I guess they were running names for who they could bring in for it and Mark said, ‘You should be talking to my wife about this character.’ The character is so good. I just fell in love with what they wrote.”